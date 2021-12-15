The memories of a former teammate of Maradona at Barcelona: the day he “proclaimed himself” captain and the historic 9-1 win over Boca

Alexanco celebrates with Ronald Koeman the title in the 1992 European Champions Cup (Reuters)

On August 21, 1984, Boca suffered a painful thrashing. It was in his first participation in the trophy Joan gamper before him Barcelona at the Camp Nou. On that night of the European summer, the team led by the Brazilian Dino Sani lost 9 a 1.

The game began being balanced, until at 29 minutes the Spanish defender Jose Ramon Alexanco opened the scoreboard. From that moment on, it was the beginning of the nightmare. Archibald scored two goals and the Xeneizes went to halftime 0-3 and with one less player on the court, as the visit suffered the expulsion of Roberto Passucci.

In the second half came the worst. Alexanco, again, Ramon Calderé, Bernard Schuster, Francisco José Carrasco, Esteban and Marcos scored for a ruthless Barcelona. Uruguayan Fernando Morena discounted a penalty when the match was 7-0.

“It was a very uneven game. When there are many differences, it is difficult to analyze the encounter and all the good that it must have. What happened is that Boca did not have a good day”Recalled Alexanco, who today works as a sports director at La Masía and at the time held the record for the most expensive transfer in the history of Spanish football, since Barsa paid 100 million pesetas in 1980.

That day, the Argentine team formed with Hugo Gatti; Hugo Alves, Roberto Mouzo, Passucci, Córdoba; Ariel Krasouski, Mario Alberto, the “Galician” Vázquez, “Turco” Abdeneve; the Uruguayan Morena and Carlos Mendoza. Then Berta, Matabós and Sotelo entered successively.

That historic win caused Xeneize to play on the same stage for third place against English Aston Villa and beat them 2-0 with goals from Mendoza and Morena. Finally, the culé team won the 1984 Gamper trophy, after beating Bayern Munich 3 to 1 in the final.

Today, 37 years later, they will meet again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Maradona Cup, in tribute to the footballer who shone for both clubs. “The time I shared with Diego was very hard for him. Maradona was a great footballer, the best of all time. But suffered a lot playing for Barsa”, Remarked Alexanco, who won a Copa del Rey, a League Cup and a Spanish Super Cup as a teammate of Pelusa.

In dialogue with Infobae From the Catalan city, Alexanco palpitated the crossroads between the Xeneize and the Barsa.

The result, lapidary, occurred in 1984

– What do you remember about Barcelona’s defeat of Boca at the Camp Nou?

-I scored two goals that day. It was a very uneven game. When there are many differences, it is difficult to analyze the meeting and all the good things that it must have, right? Any player likes to compete and that day was all for Barcelona, ​​it was our day. I always remember all the games in the same way, whoever the opposite was and regardless of the result.

– Did you know that that defeat was the worst win in Boca’s history?

-Yes, it is difficult when you receive so many goals. Other cases have happened and many more. What happens is that Boca did not have a good day. It is a great team and I watch their games.

– What is the favorite for the meeting in Saudi Arabia?

– I do not like to speak of favoritism because they are 11 against 11 and they are in a stadium, in a playing field. It should never be said that Boca has neither claw nor drive. Quite the opposite. I’m not a Boca fan, but I always watch their games. I follow him from Barcelona and the truth is that I like how he plays. I am not a fan of the club, but I like their football and I watch their matches because apart from that it is my job. But I hope a nice game comes out and hopefully Barcelona win again, like 37 years ago.

– What do you work on?

-I’m working for the Barcelona Club. I am the sports director of formative football at La Masía. I came from the hand of the new president, Joan Laporta. If a player likes it in a place or game, we follow him closely, we will see him. I work with lower categories, training.

– The work of Bernard Schuster in that party was fundamental. What had the German who was considered one of the best in the history of Barsa?

-He was one of the best players in the world, always. We realized just watching him play. He is one of the best who have passed through the Barcelona club. He had a bit of everything: power, speed, good shot, the head jump, the dribble, and he was devastating in the one on one. You had many things that made it great.

– Was he similar to Diego Maradona, who was also his partner?

-They were different. But at the same time, both are classified as one of the best in the world.

The day of Maradona’s presentation in Barcelona. Alexanco detailed the great commotion that his arrival caused (EFE / File)



– What do you remember about Diego?

-He was a special player. He had an impressive quality and way of playing. At that time when I shared a team with Diego, it was very hard for him, because it has nothing to do with the current era. He was a great footballer, the best of all time, but he suffered a lot playing for Barsa.

– At 21 years old and a newcomer to the Catalan team. Did Diego appear shy or outgoing?

-He was normal, like all of us. It was done very quickly to be with the rest of his companions. He adapted easily to the template. He made friends and colleagues who also helped him to integrate easily into the campus. He was generous, a good friend, and the best companion one could have.

– How did you show your generosity?

-Helping to solve the problems that could be in the campus. Very aware of everyone outside the locker room. I would ask you every time I saw you: “Are you okay? You need something?”. He accepted any comment one might make. He was a very noble and young person, who when he arrived already had an important personality.

– How did you find out about your arrival at Barcelona?

-There was talk of bringing the best player in the world. It was a historic event and I don’t forget it anymore. It caused a lot of illusion, even in the dressing room itself. We talked about it in the dressing room. We said: “Maradona is going to come.” For us it was an important illusion that the best player in the world came. When he arrived, in the dressing room we asked him to do things to see him: “Diego, take the apple, take the orange, play games. He did not care. He handled it like the ball ”. An incredible and different player.

– Is it true that one day you proclaimed yourself captain after you had to leave the court due to injury?

-Yes, it was on October 9, 1982, in his sixth game with Barsa in the league. Diego was happy to have been able to play the second half, thanks to an infiltration, which relieved his sciatic nerve pain. At half-time, I, who was the captain, had to be replaced by a puncture in the calves. So Barsa coach Udo Lattek told Diego if he was willing to go in. He not only said yes, but when I took off the tape and dropped it, he immediately grabbed it and put it on . In that way, you realize that he was a true leader and young man, because he was only 22 years old.

– Have you ever seen your best version as a Barcelona player?

-Yes, I have seen very good games. Also, I have seen training sessions, where you value the attitude of a player the most. Everything he did was good. It was incredible in one on one. He had a lot of strength in his feet. When he started he was unstoppable. He had a lot of speed and ball placement.

– Was Maradona happy in Barcelona?

-Yes, he was happy. The time I treated it I noticed it well. We weren’t friends, just partners. We were close within a field. Outside of it, we did not frequent each other. We were a united group and all the players were very good companions. In the long run, we all need good companions and a leader like Diego who is positive, generous and with a strong personality.

– What did you feel when Maradona passed away?

-An impressive pity. The truth is that it killed us in life to learn of his death. Those of us who were with him are very sorry for his loss. We talk about it and comment on it every time we see each other. It was an immense pain. Those of us who knew him and were with him were very affected. It is a very special subject, being the best player of all time. Living with him, playing with him and participating with him was a pleasure. A story that I have lived, contemplated and can tell.

Alexanco won 17 titles at the club (Reuters)

