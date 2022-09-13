The merger of Ethereum, which will reduce its energy consumption, will end on Thursday: Google shows the countdown in its search engine

The fusion it’s almost here: at the time of this writing, Google’s countdown indicates that 1 day and 10 hours left to complete. That you do not know what ‘merger’ we are talking about or why Google has launched a counter in this regard? Okay, let’s recap.





Last April we addressed in these pages the announcement that those responsible for the development of the Ethereum blockchain had delayed “until a few months after June, even without a specific date” the adoption of a technology that would allow you to consume 99% less energythus allowing to respond to what is possibly one of the most repeated criticisms in recent times against cryptocurrencies.

It was a process that had begun many months earlier, in December 2020, with the launch of the cryptocurrency known as Ethereum 2.0; From the beginning, however, the idea was that versions 1 and 2 of this currency would end up merging as soon as possible. But,What was the difference between the two? how to justify this launch?

A great event for the ‘crypto’ ecosystem

Ethereum currently makes use of a mining technology called proof-of-work (proof of work) or PoW, which allows the validation of operations in its blockchain, and which is the cause of the aforementioned high energy consumption of most cryptocurrencies. However, Ethereum 2.0 is based on a somewhat less secure, but less expensive and slower alternativethe proof-of-stake (proof of stake) or PoS.

Once the two coins merge, all of Ethereum will become based on the proofs-of-stakey will stop having ‘miners’ to have ‘validators’. This is one of the biggest events in the brief history of cryptocurrencies (after all, the Ethereum-linked digital asset ecosystem accounts for about 40% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalizationabout 1.1 billion dollars), and that explains why Google has wanted to dedicate special attention to it on its results page.

If you are wondering how you can visualize the aforementioned counter, the answer is very simple: configuring the Google search engine in English and entering ‘ethereum merge’ as search term. Immediately, the countdown will be displayed, accompanied by information about the current ‘hash rate’, about the mining difficulty and about the ‘merger difficulty’ (the mining difficulty that must be reached in order to complete the merger between both ethereums) .





In recent weeks, the price of Ethereum has oscillated between 1,400 and 2,000 dollars…although it has just plunged after the publication of the August inflation data in the US And, although in the very short term ‘The Merge’ could push Ethereum prices higher, analysts warn that the Expected (for next week) Federal Reserve rate hike could lower them again.