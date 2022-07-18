The message from “Doctor” García that he sent to Televisa and that defended TV Azteca

Luis García explained that he is comfortable working with Christian Martinoli. (Credits: TikTok/@garciaposti)



The start of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the League MX brought with it a new debate about what will happen to Aztec Sports since it was left with less coverage of Mexican soccer, which gave way for the fans to believe that Christian Martinoli y Luis The doctor Garcíaemblematic duo of the channel, they would leave the company and that they could even reach Televisa.

At the insistence of the public, the Doctor took it upon himself to put an end to the speculations and sent a message to Televisa with which he reminded him of the competition he has Aztec TV and rectified why he would never leave Aztec TV despite the offers or adversities that you may experience in the Ajusco company.

Through social networks, the former Pumas striker was encouraged to answer questions from his fans and one of them was directed to find out about his alleged “departure” of the team Aztec Sports to join the competition. Luis García He recorded a video and shared it on Tik Tok where he assured that he has no intention of leaving and refuted the possibility.

Luis García ruled out his departure from TV Azteca (Photo: [email protected])

In addition to making his position clear, he spoke of how is the competition with TUDN (before televised sports) and ways to fight for the rating. Since García Postigo joined the panel of The protagonists of Jose Ramon Fernandez in the year 2000, recognized the trajectory and experience of some sports communicators, but added that not everyone has respectfor which he rectified that each channel competes with its strategy and “weapons” to have the preference of the fans.

“Nerd. I have the greatest respect for various commentators on Televisa on the subject of sportsnot for all of course, for some who have a great hierarchy with whom I have competed for many years and we do it honorably, everyone with their weapons”, he pointed.

Regarding his stay on the Ajusco television station, he rectified that at the moment has no plans to leave for any reason; he accepted that he is happy to work in the company together with different figures such as MartinoliLuis Roberto Alves zag, Jorge Campos, David Medranoamong others, so he hopes to continue like this.

Martinoli assured that he is happy in Azteca Deportes (Photo: Instagram/@garciaposti)

explained what it would be the only way he would “leave” Aztec TVthis would have to happen when the television station decides to “kick” the Doctor García, a scenario that could happen in 100 years, according to the former professional footballer himself.

“I am immensely happy at TV Azteca, Aztec Sports; when they kick me in the butt I’ll see what I do. I hope that many years will pass, I think that when I am 100 years old I will be kicked in the ass, but no, I wouldn’t go to work Televisa”

Luis García affirmed that he will never leave TV Azteca (Photo: Instagram / @lrzague)

Lastly, the former Atletico Madrid player He was honest about what he thinks of Televisa and his work team with whom they have a close dispute to win the highest rating in sports broadcasts. He extolled the pleasure generated by contending with TUDN since he stated that there are people prepared, but others are not.

So he closed his response on Tik Tok with the statement that he will not leave Aztec Sports. “I insist, I have great respect for that company, but it is my competitor and I like to compete against them. I insist, because there are very capable people, others that don’t even serve to take you coffeebut not, I will not leave”, he finished.

KEEP READING:

The day that Martinoli and Luis García laughed after narrating the tackle to a spontaneous in a Tri game

“The Liga MX is worth it”: they captured Tata Martino in Argentina chatting with Lionel Scaloni

Piojo Herrera advocated for Samuel García in the face of the water crisis in Nuevo León: “Take a shower quickly”