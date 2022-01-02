The message for 2022 from Maradona’s official account (@maradona)

The last days were not easy days for the Maradona family. It is that just over a month after the first anniversary of Diego’s death, another pain-laden news shook the environment of the historic number 10 of the Argentine world champion team in Mexico 86. Hugo, the seventh of the eight children that Don Diego and Doña Tota had, died at the age of 52 in Naples.

Today will be a special day for many in the family. Because for the second year in a row, Fluff You will not be there to celebrate the arrival of a new year with your children and your friends. Despite that, from Maradona’s official account on Instagram, the family wanted to leave a message on the eve of the beginning of 2022 to all the followers and fans of one of the legends of world football.

With a photo of the moment before the Ten hit him with his magical left foot to score the second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, which over time was chosen as the best in the history of the World Cups and called the Goal of the Century, which also showed the faces of dozens of fans in the stands, the image was accompanied by the following text: “Take a good look at all those faces. With that same expectation and excitement, we wish you that 2022 is a GREAT GOAL !!! “.

Beyond the cover photo of the post, in the three subsequent images you can see in detail the reaction of those present in the stadium Azteca that remembered June 22 that was played 35 years ago in Mexico City. That day, Maradona was the hero of the team led by Carlos Salvador Bilardo, who beat the English team 2-1 to advance to the World Cup semi-finals, which they would later win after beating Germany in the final.

The publication on Diego Maradona’s account (@maradona)

It is important to remember that after several legal disputes, Diego’s heirs, in this case Dalma y Gianinna, are in charge of uploading content to their father’s account. This was also the case when Hugo’s death was confirmed. “Come here Turquito, let’s play …” Bye uncle, we hope you enjoy with dad “, a message appeared with an image of the brothers in an exhibition match with the Argentine national team jersey.

Gianinna, the Turco’s goddaughter, expressed herself on social networks after the death of her godfather. “Not today, maybe in a while. The inexplicable of life itself, accept the unacceptable. The youngest of the 3, my godfather, the most rebellious, the one who always lived far away, Nicole’s father, Thiago and Melina, whom I went to see in Japan as a birthday present because he played there, who made me meet Pochacco , Badtz-Maru and Hello Kitty, karaoke partner, who gave me sushi for the first time, who banned me from Snoppy forever for telling me I was a mufa, the most feisty fighter if she saw me with a guy. I keep sharing so much. Our puchos and beers, the boxes for me to give to my son, my complaints with laughter telling you that I was only 8 years old, the Olivos Clinic together, talking to each other with our eyes. I keep forever our complicity and laughter, our clutches and head-on talks. Always far but close, you abandoned me before leaving earth, but one more hug I would have liked to give you. Feel you. Have a good trip Godfather, hug him tight for me. Happy reunion! I LOVE YOU! ”, He outlined.

Dalma Maradona also used her Instagram account to fire her uncle. “RIP (Rest in peace),” he wrote next to a photograph of the former soccer player. He also sent a heartfelt message to his cousins. “Infinite hug Nicole, Thiago and Meli”.

