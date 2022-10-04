The message of a Russian rapper who committed suicide to avoid going to war in Ukraine: “We are captives of a madman”

Ivan Vitalievich Petunin, known as Walkie, posted a moving video before taking his own life.



The message of a Russian rapper who committed suicide to avoid being drafted to fight in the invasion of Ukraine went viral on social media, becoming a powerful denunciation of the regime of Vladimir Putin: “We have all become captives of a madman who gives us the choice between jail or the army, or the choice I made.

According to local media, Ivan Vitalievich Petuninknown by the stage name of Walkiecommitted suicide last Friday in the city of Krasnodarin the south of Russia.

His body was found near a high-rise building after the 27-year-old musician recorded a video message posted on his Telegram channel in which he said that he did not want to kill for any ideal. The video was later removed from the social network.

I was disappointedwho had previously served in the Russian army and had been treated in a psychiatric hospital, told his fans: “If you’re watching this video then I’m not alive anymore. I can’t take the sin of murder on my soul and I don’t want to. I am not willing to kill for any ideal’.

“I choose to stay in history forever, as a man who did not support what was happening”said.

“I am not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind,” he added, visibly moved. “I have no right to pull the trigger.”

Petunin said that taking one’s life was “a way of expressing your final protest” and stated that he believed Putin’s partial mobilization could soon turn into a full military draftamid claims that Moscow plans to summon 1 million men to salvage the failed invasion.

“Forgive me, loved ones, but sometimes you have to die for your principles. And anyway, my last… my last decision is how exactly i will die”, he said, before launching a strong denunciation against Vladimir Putin: “We have all become captives of a madman that gives us the choice between prison or the army, or the choice I made”.

After Petunin’s death, his girlfriend posted: “Everything happened unexpectedly… he will always be a bright and kind person who loves to joke around.”

Fans also paid tribute to the rapper on social media.

One rated Walkie of “legend”, while another wrote: “I hope you have found peace.”

Another fan said: “Life is so unpredictable, who would have thought… he was such a brilliant guy.”

As Russian troops lose ground on the battlefield, Putin tries to send an additional 300,000 soldiers to the front.

But many Russian men have been desperately looking for ways to avoid military service mandatory to prevent them from being sent to die in Ukraine.

More than 194,000 Russian citizens –66 thousand in just one week– they have fled to the neighbor Georgia -which was invaded by Russia in 2008-, Kazakhstan y Finland. In more drastic cases, Russian men have resorted to breaking limbs to avoid being drafted.

In Russia, the vast majority of men under the age of 65 are registered as reservists. The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that it will only recruit those with combat or service experience, but according to multiple media reports and human rights advocates, men who do not meet the criteria are also being detained.

In an apparent effort to calm the population, Putin told the Russian Security Council on Thursday that mistakes had been made in the mobilization. He said that Russian men mistakenly called up for duty should be sent home, and that only reservists with the proper training and specialties should be called up to serve.

