The message of a Ukrainian soccer player from Spain: “The world must know that Putin is a reincarnation of Hitler”

After debuting as a professional at Dinamo Kiev and playing for several years at Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, also from Ukraine, Roman Zozulya He left his home country in 2016 to try his luck as a player in Spanish football. He ended up at Betis, where he played for a season, went through Albacete and today defends the colors of Fuenlabrada, from the second division. An inveterate nationalist, the Kiev striker did not overlook the war that Russia declared on Ukraine.

In a post he shared on his account FacebookZozulya made a surprising comparison: “The world must realize that Putin is a reincarnation of Hitler. And his plans are more ambitious than the capture of the Ukraine. Therefore, it is now more important than ever that the world come together and impose economic sanctions against this cursed regime.”

While other Ukrainian sports personalities demanded peace in their territory with conciliatory messages, the former national team footballer encouraged his country’s armed forces: “With physical support, I’m sure, our army will stand up to him, because his character is forged through from steel. Our victory is near, as is the spectacular end of the Kremlin’s evil. I believe in Ukraine, I believe in victory, I believe in the Ukrainian army!”.

Zozulya, with the Ukrainian team in a 2013 match (REUTERS / Konstantin Chernichkin)

This errand did not catch many off guard, since Zozulya is founder of the military organization Narodna Armiya (People’s Army), as confirmed by the Ukrainian Intelligence Service. This far-right paramilitary group that operates in the Donbass area against pro-Russian militias recruits armed men who risk their lives for the foundation. On more than one occasion, the soccer player posed with the military and even with weapons in photos that he spread by Twitter.

During your stay in Albacete, a match had to be suspended after Rayo Vallecano fans dedicated chants to him accusing him of being a “fucking Nazi”. “Everything that is said about me is not true. I’m just a footballer and patriot of my country. I am a supporter of my country. I am apolitical and contrary to all ideologies ”, Zozulya had defended himself after that episode. Previously, his transfer to the Vallecas team had been canceled due to the public’s rejection of his position of defending the Ukrainian army.

His story took full repercussion when -on social networks- a photo was taken next to the image of Stepan Andriyovich Bandera, political activist and one of the most prominent figures of the Ukrainian nationalist and independence movement, linked to the extreme right and closely related to the Nazis during World War II. Roman Zozulya excused himself saying that he had only been compared by their physical resemblance.

“identical”. Zozulya’s comparison with Stepan Bandera, a late right-wing nationalist Ukrainian politician

A few hours after tomorrow’s game of Fuenlabrada, which is fighting for permanence against Almería, which is fighting for promotion, coach Sergio Pellicer supported his coach, whom he called for the commitment: “Roman is a spectacular professional. As a person I think you have to know him. He is a player who used to have a leading role and now, with the emergence of Bouldini, he is participating less but you see him in training day by day and he is brutal. The only thing I can say is that he has our full support and that the worst thing in this life is to mix politics with sports”. And he added: “Everything that we have been able to talk to him about and support him remains for us, but I have seen him train with a lot of energy, like the first day I arrived. He has our full support. No kind of problem.”

THE COMPLETE MESSAGE OF ROMAN ZOZULYA :

A photo that Zozulya shared on her networks years ago

“We have never been fraternal nations, because the brothers do not try to impose an inferiority complex and throw a noose around the neck when needed. We have always been the bone of the throat for most of the rulers of the “great and powerful”. In various historical periods, they sought to subjugate, starve, persecute, sow and kill for the right to speak our mother tongue, express a position and seek independence. And the more they squeezed, the stronger we came out of it. We never had Stockholm Syndrome, we just had a complete lack of awareness of its violence and control. In the history of Ukraine, we demonstrate it once every decade at the Maidans. Instead, our neighbors are afraid to raise their heads and express the protest of the king du ševnohvoromu. Of course, there are conscientious Russians who have repeatedly expressed their support for us, but they are very few. The vast majority are zombified by biomass propaganda. But it is their choice to live in fear and oppression. And we are not on the road with them.

We are a peaceful nation with no plans to attack anyone. We have enough people and our land, but we will not give it to some crazy person. In the 8th year of war, finally the whole world saw and realized that there is no civil conflict in Ukraine, that we have been holding back Russian aggression for 8 years and not letting it spread to the whole of Europe. It cost 15 thousand lives…

Therefore, the world must realize that Putin is a reincarnation of Hitler. And his plans are more ambitious than the capture of the Ukraine. Therefore, it is now more important than ever that the world come together and impose economic sanctions against this cursed regime. And with physical support, I am sure, our army will stand up to him, because his character is forged from steel. Our victory is near, as is the spectacular end of the Kremlin’s evil. I believe in Ukraine, I believe in victory, I believe in the Ukrainian army!”

