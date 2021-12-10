The message of Marcelo Flores that excited the Mexican fans

The Arsenal player had his first minutes with the Mexican team (Photo: Twitter / Fer_moreno17)

Marcelo Flores placeholder image He has already played his first minutes with the green jacket. Soccer currently plays in the Arsenal England was able to watch nine minutes during the friendly match that kept the Selection Mexican and its similar to Chile. After being present on the pitch, the 18-year-old footballer promised to return with the tricolor team.

“Very happy for yesterday’s minutes and grateful to the coaching staff for the opportunity… To the fans of Mexico, they are very special. Thanks! See you soon“, wrote Flores on his Twitter account.

The Mexican attacker entered the substitution at minute 83 to replace Uriel Antuna and was placed as a winger on the left side. He barely had the ball at his feet and caused a foul close to the Andean area.

In addition, Flores was able to collect a free kick that was saved without problems by the rival goalkeeper. These were the few risk actions that Marcelo was able to create during the time on the pitch due to to the few minutes that he could play.

This was the message of the Mexican soccer player (Photo: Twitter / @ 10marceloflores)

Gerardo Martino, national coach, mentioned that the remoteness of Flores’ trip to his call should not imply that has action or does not have a place among the Mexican XI, He declared that he and his coaching staff decide what is best for the team.

“That he comes from so far away is not a reason for him to play more for the national team. Play what we think you have to play, then remoteness is not an argument. It came in when we considered it, ”said the Tata.

“I understand the expectations that can be generated and lI ask that you be prudent with the demands that can be generated on an 18-year-old boy”Concluded the Argentine strategist.

However, Flores still would not be fully confirmed to play exclusively with the Mexican team. As he is not older than 21 years of age, and since it is not an official match that was played yesterday, the footballer could change his mind and thus be able to represent Canada or England, because they are nationalities that he also has the player.

18-year-old Marcelo Flores scored a goal with the U-20s in Mexico’s match against the United States of the Revelations Cup (Photo: Twitter / @Miseleccionmx)

In accordance with the provisions of the regulations of FIFA Statutes, in the May 2021 edition, a player with different nationalities will be able to make a change of federation, the only one and that will be the only one that can carry out, as long as they have not played a match of world Cup, confederations tournament or that has not yet played a duel with the previous team with over 21 years of age.

After His performance was fundamental for the national representative to win the first trophy of the Revelations Cup 2021, Flores assured that his dream was to reach the squad led by the Tata: “” My dream is to reach the senior team. For me I am in the process of going to the sub 20. For whatever comes I am ready, if they call me I am ready, but I am in that process now of the sub 20 and I am happy ”.

Another option that Flores would have to request a change of federation, if he so wishes, is that he will have to wait three years for his last match played with the Mexican national team. as long as it was when I was under 21 years of age, as stated in the FIFA regulations.

