The message that Gignac sent to his team after the sanction received by Tigres

Gignac sent a message to Tigres after the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

After the Disciplinary Commission from Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announce the final decision on the misalignment what did you do tigers in the semi-final against AtlasMiguel Herrera’s team lost the match with a score of 0 – 2, so goals scored by André-Pierre Gignac were disallowed.

The commission’s decision came at the request of the French striker, who took the time to face the sanction they received and was encouraged to send a message consolation to the club. through his official instagram account wrote some emotional words to all the members of the UANL Tigers.

Gignac asked the team, as well as Directive Already the fans stick together. Although the three goals he scored at the Estadio Universitario del Volcán will not count, the Bomboro assured that that wouldn’t affect it because he would make these annotations again in the next tournament.

Gignac asked the team as well as the board and the fans to stay together (Photo: Liga MX)

He stressed that if he was not hurt by losing the goals that could have taken them to the final of Mexican soccer on the table of Disciplinary Commission, should not affect the fans who have encouraged the entire team in the different stages of the club. Already facing the Opening 2022 of Liga MX, ruled that the team would recover from said negative experience. This was specified by Gignac in his verified Instagram profile:

“UNION never disunity… if I, who scored the goals, I don’t mind having lost them, you less Incomparable, because I’m going to score them again! We lived an unforgettable night. So calm down everyone, we will come back stronger, WE ARE THE F***ING TIGERS”.

On the other hand, he accompanied his message with a series of photographs in which the affection of the fans of Nuevo León and the camaraderie that exists in the squad commanded by the Louse Herrera.

Gignac’s message to Tigres about the FMF sanctions (Photo: Instagram/@10apg)

It should be remembered that the French player scored three goals in the match. The first goal was by way of a penalty at minute 54, the second goal was a half-turn shot at 59 and already close to minute 74 he charged a second penalty. With the cancellation of the annotations, the aggregate score of the semifinal was 0 – 5 in favor of the red and black.

In addition to having lost the game and not having Gignac’s scores, the San Nicolás de los Garza club will have to pay a economic fine since in the second half he lined up nine soccer players not trained in Mexico (NFM)a fact that violated the regulations of the Mexican league since it is only allowed to have a maximum of eight foreigners in the starting eleven.

And it is that the punishments of the Disciplinary Commission to Tigres were not only for their line-up during the semi-final second leg on May 21, but also that the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He also carried out a series of acts that caused him to be expelled from the party and an investigation against him.

The Tigers goalkeeper was expelled after accumulating a double yellow card in the semifinal (Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari)

The Tigres goalkeeper was expelled after accumulating a double yellow card, the first of which was for doing time prior to the penalty he charged Aldo Rochathe second was due to the fact that he kicked a second ball that entered the playing area when the game was already running.

But in the locker room he faced the arbitration bodyfor which the Federation carried out an investigation against the Argentine and shared the final resolution:

“The player Nahuel Ignacio Guzmán Palomeque is sanctioned with a economic sanctionfor having transgressed the provisions of articles 11 and 26 of the code of ethics from Mexican Football Association Federation, AC., by insulting their own board”.

KEEP READING:

Tigres sanctioned for improper alignment against Atlas: Gignac’s goals were annulled

The tragedy of tunnel 29: 37 years have passed since eight people died in CU

Juárez FC announced Hernán Cristante as its new technical director