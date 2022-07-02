The message that Jorge Moreno, Guatemalan goalkeeper, sent to the Tri Sub-20

The goalkeeper who saved all the Tri’s penalties stated that the Mexicans “go away sad” by not qualifying for the U-20 World Cup (Video: Twitter/@edutorresr//Susan Rossett)

On the night of Wednesday, June 29, the Mexican National Team U-20 experienced a significant defeat as it was left out of the Sub 20 world after falling to his similar Guatemala. In addition, having lost the match also meant being left out of the competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The elimination of Tri it happened in penalty shootoutand who became the figure of the bicolor was the goalkeeper Jorge Moreno. The 17-year-old goalkeeper saved all the penalties that the team fired Luis Perezfor which he was in charge of taking his team to the 2023 U-20 World Cup to be held in Indonesia.

At the end of the game, the youth of Comunicaciones FC sent a message to the entire Mexican team before all the press, as he assured that “their eyes ate them” due to the defeat they had and the attempt to intimidate the Guatemalans throughout the entire match of the under-20 World Cup.

Jorge Moreno assured that the Mexicans returned to the country sad for the defeat (Photo: Twitter/@fedefut_oficial)

As Jorge Moreno explained, Mexican players stood on the field with an air of “supremacy”, which was reflected in the way they exchanged glances; they stalked them in the game and they tried to shrink them. But the Guatemalan goalkeeper assured that he avoided paying attention to them because he was focused on the game; however, he did not fail to notice such behavior.

He accused Carlos Yulián Santos, captain of the Aztec team, of being the footballer who carried out this attitude the most in the match. But once the goalkeeper stopped the last penalty shot by the Mexican National Team, Jorge Moreno assured that Mexicans they returned sad to the countryso he did not hesitate to send them a message as a reminder that the chapines they were better on the pitch. He expressed it this way before different media:

“The whole game they looked at us pa’bajo plus the captain. In a corner kick he went to me when I spoke, he turned to see me from head to toe; but we showed it on the field and the looks ate them up and they are going to leave sad for their country”.

The Guatemalan goalkeeper defended his goal throughout the match (Photo: Twitter/@fedefut_oficial)

And it is that throughout the match, the set of the blue and white had a greater control of the party Well, he opened the scoring first and managed to defend his bow until the penalty round, in which the winner of the Sub-20 was defined.

After the regulation 90 minutes were played, during which time both teams scored a goal, the score still tied 1 – 1, so extra time was played. Given the lack of goals in the added minutes, the referee decreed that the winner of the contest would be defined from the eleven steps; so both countries devised the best strategy to emerge victorious.

The Guatemalan youth had already shown his skills to stop penalties Well, during the second regulatory period, he managed to stop a charge by Luis Pérez’s team from the penalty mark, this was due to an infraction committed by his team. Moreno defended his goal in that play and took away Mexico’s illusion of winning the match.

After the defeat, the Mexican National Team was definitely left out of the two largest U20 sports fairs in international soccer (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

Therefore, when the time came to define the winner from the penalty shootout, the Communications FC goalkeeper knew what to do and took the most important role in the game.

The first two penalties of the Mexican team were failed since Jorge Moreno guessed the trajectory of the shots and saved them correctly; while on the side of the Mexican team, José Eulogio was unable to stop the shots and left the team at a disadvantage. Tri sub-20, therefore the final score of the penalties was 2 – 1 and the Tri said goodbye to the World Cup and paris 2024.

