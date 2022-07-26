The message that Real Madrid sent to América before their friendly match

The Spanish team recapitulated all the goals they have scored against Mexican clubs (Video: Twitter /@realmadrid)

The Liga MX began a series of international matches and the next club to star in a match of such magnitude will be the America against him Real Madrid. Next Tuesday, July 26, the merengue squad will face The Eagles in San Francisco, Calif.

Therefore, the Spanish team sent a message to the team led by Fernando Ortiz. Through social networks, the official account of Real Madrid published a video in which he recapped the goals they have scored against Mexican clubs that they have faced throughout their history; among them stood out the annotations received by the America in 2010 y 2016.

Briefly, the profile Twitter of Real Madrid wrote: “A selection of goals against Mexican teams! #RealFootball”. And it is that the video was published just one day after the friendly meeting that is part of the tour of the Mexican team called Águila tour.

América and Real Madrid have met on two previous occasions (Photo: Eugene Hoshiko/ AP)

The recording not only recapitulated the goals against the bluecreamsbut also recalled the results achieved by the Real Madrid team when they faced Chivas y Necaxa.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that the Coapa team has faced Madrid. For this reason, the Spanish club recalled the results of those meetings; in the recording the goals received by the team were observed cream blue in a 2010 friendly match and in an edition of FIFA Club World Cup in 2016.

In the first duel, Real Madrid took the victory with a 3-2 score; by the blancos the goals were scored by figures such as Sergio Canales, Gonzalo Hangnail Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in charge of scoring the victory goal. While on the side of America, Enrique Escoda y Vincent Sanchez made the other notes.

The reminder that Real Madrid sent to America prior to their friendly match (Photo: Twitter/ @realmadrid)

The second time they met was in a official FIFA matchin the edition of 2016 Club World Cuplos You meringues they eliminated the Eagles of the semifinals of the competition. With a score of 2 – 0the Coapa team could not against the European team, so they said goodbye to that final.

In that duel the figures of Real Madrid who were in charge of giving victory to their team were Karim Benzema y Cristiano Ronaldo. Therefore, the team currently led by Carlo Ancelotti extolled the background preserved by each one who faces the americanists.

However, in a press conference Ancelotti recognized the greatness of the club as he stated: “America is a team that It has a lot of history, tradition, important in Mexico. Everyone knows how important soccer is in Mexico, it’s like a religion just like in Europe.”

America already faced Real Madrid in a friendly in 2010 (Photo: Twitter/ @ClubAmerica)

The comparisons of Real Madrid with America have generated a series of controversies in Mexican football, as figures such as William Ochoa have come to ensure that the Coapa team is as important as the blancos, a comment that generated a series of criticisms. For example, Jose Ramon Fernandezjournalist from ESPNwas one of those who discredited said signaling and the He called it “an insult”.

Club America’s next friendly international match will be against Real Madrid on July 26. The game will be played in the United States, the Oracle Park San Francisco, California will be the stage where both clubs face each other. It should be noted that those from Coapa were already measured before the Chelsea and the Manchester Cityboth duels he lost.

Date: Tuesday, July 26

Place: Oracle ParkSan Francisco, USA

Hours: 7:30 p.m. (local time) 9:30 p.m. (central Mexico)

Transmission: TUDN

