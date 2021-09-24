The Messi found a home in France: in which neighborhood of Paris will they live and who will be their neighbors

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo found a home in the exclusive Neuilly-sur-Seine neighborhood (Gettyimages)

Although Lionel Messi appears to be one hundred percent adapted to Paris Saint Germain’s star-studded squad, the Argentine could not find the ideal home to live in during his journey through France.

As reported RMC Sport, the flea, who is recovering from an injury, which marginalized him from the last meeting against Metz and tomorrow’s clash against Montpellier (he seeks to be in optimal condition to host Manchester City for the Champions League on Tuesday), will finally leave the luxurious five-star hotel Le Royal Monceau, establishment that is located at 37 Avenue Hoche and that was renovated by the famous designer Philippe Starck.

Although this establishment has many advantages, such as its location (500 meters from the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysées), a 23-meter long pool, gym, spa and several top international restaurants, the Messi were looking for the warmth and tranquility of a home.

Some of the postcards of the Neuilly-sur-Seine neighborhood (Gettyimages)

The aforementioned French media assures that the Rosario signed a lease on Wednesday night to rent your new house, which will be located in the exclusive neighborhood of Neuilly-sur-Seine, a commune located in the department of Altos del Sena, where the wealthiest families of the capital reside.

His teammates Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes also reside in this area. It is 20 minutes by car from the PSG training center and goes in the opposite direction to the entrance to Paris, something that is usually complicated in the morning.

In Neuilly-sur-Seine also live Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes (Gettyimages)

A few days ago, the ’30’ of PSG was close to finding another property in this preferential area of ​​the city, but the owner of the mansion, upon learning that the interested party was Lionel Messi, increased the rent by 10,000 euros.

For 20 thousand euros a month, they rented a 2-story property with more than 300 square meters of living space, with 4 bedrooms and a small garden. Beyond the reduced green space, both Leo and Antonela They had to give in to one of the essential requirements they had when looking for a new home: a heated pool.

Messi and Antonela enjoy the city

“After a month at the Royal Monceau hotel, where he was staying with his family, Lionel Messi adapted his demands to the realities of the Parisian market,” he remarked RMC Sport.

In recent days Jorge Messi entered the scene, who would have taken the reins of the search to finally resolve an issue that was already beginning to disturb the family. On the other hand, this media stated that A security service has already been put in place to protect the player and the rest of their loved ones in the vicinity of the new residence.

The location of Neuilly-sur-Seine, one of the key points

