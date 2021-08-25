The “Messi furor”, homeless: tickets sold out 5 days before the game, resale through the roof and unpublished orders

Lionel Messi could debut this Sunday with Paris Saint Germain (Photo: EFE)

Those almost 9,000 viewers that took place on August 15 in the match against Montpellier, where the public of Reims returned to stadiums after 302 days of absence due to COVID-19, they will have no comparison with what will be experienced this weekend: on Sunday this club will host the Paris Saint Germain by Date 4 from League 1 and more than double the capacity is expected to see the debut of Lionel Messi.

The stadium Auguste-Delaune II stadium prepares to receive the Argentine star and this historic moment begins to manifest itself in the sale of tickets for the match: the 20,546 seats that were available and the venue will be full to see Messi make its premiere in the PSG.

“The weekend before Messi’s officialization, we sold as many tickets (6,000) in four days as in three weeks”, explained Alexandre Jeannin, Reims ticket sales manager, in dialogue with The team.

PSG players received the support of their fans in Brest last weekend (Photo: REUTERS)

As commented Jeannin, received ticket requests from all over the world: “The number of requests is exceptional, it is difficult to quantify. And we had some pretty amazing sales at the online box office, with purchases from all over the world: from Chile, South Korea, Thailand, Egypt or India, it is a novelty ”.

At this point, with only a few days left until the match, the prices of the tickets on resale keep going up. In principle the tickets ranged from 35 and 100 euros (USD 40-120) but now there are those who pay from 400 to 1,000 euros (USD 470-1,200) to find a secondary sale location offered by the club itself on its website.

Leo Messi made the Park of the Princes go crazy in his official presentation (Photo: EFE)



Also the fever to see Leo messi it was manifested in the accreditations for the media. Alexandre audabram, member of the UJSF (Union of Sports Journalists of France), who manages the press accreditations, informed the aforementioned newspaper that it already has 122 applications –with photographers included– and the record that corresponded to the third game of David Beckham in the Parisian cast (113), when there are still two days left to send the applications.

Everything is to see the Argentine star in his first experience in French football, which will probably be this Sunday. The Paris Saint Germain has three consecutive victories and is the only French league leader ahead of Angers, although they have not played yet Neymar, Sergio Ramos and his own Messi. As indicated Mauricio Pochettino in statements to ESPN A few days ago, he hopes to be able to count on Rosario’s crack in the next match.

“It was a very good week (last) for Leo in training. Next week will be long, but if everything goes well we hope that may already be in the squad and start being part of the workforce at a competitive level. The new ones joined the team and you have to manage those levels. Beyond that I am very happy to have won and have nine points in three games”, He highlighted after the last match against Brest.

