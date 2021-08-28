The “Messi fury” reached its peak in the city that PSG will visit: the astronomical prices reached by the resale of tickets

Messi makes his debut in a good way and is ready to add his first official minutes (Photo: REUTERS)

The madness that exists around the possible debut of Lionel Messi with the Paris Saint Germain in front of Reims stadium Sunday continues to grow as the game approaches. The stadium Auguste-Delaune II stadium is officially full since August 10, the day the Argentine signed in France. As in all events on the planet, the resale is open for the meeting, but the fury Messi popped all parameters: the tickets reached prices close to 6,000 euros in unofficial portals.

At several well-known resale sites, two seats not far from the corner fetch 5,952 euros ($ 7,000) each, according to local media. L’Union. Arnaud Robinet, Mayor of Reims, explained what he plans for the day of League 1 of the weekend. “I am aware that we are going to live the international event of the weekend. More than 150 journalists have been accredited. The meeting will be broadcast in several countries ”, declared the authority. And he added in this regard: “It’s a bit irrational somewhere. I have many fellow mayors who would like to be in my place “.

In addition, he took advantage of the attention to make a request to everyone present. ”I ask the Reims fans to welcome the PSG players, the fans, as they should. We have to show that we know how to welcome, so that it is a true celebration. All the cameras from all over the world will be on us, the people of Reims will give a good picture”. In terms of numbers, Arnaud Robinet explained that the City’s site had 17,000 applications in an attempt to win the 50 places, put at stake by the city’s social media, for the match.

One point to keep in mind is that buying a ticket by resale does not guarantee security to enter the stadium: some make copies of the same post and then post them on the internet. On the day of the match, only the first scanned ticket is valid and other potential holders of the same seat will not be able to enter the venue. The number of applicants to be in the debut of Leo is record and from the club they recommend that they arrive in time for a peaceful entrance to the sporting event.

In the first days of ticket sales, there was already a total furor. “The weekend before Messi’s officialization, we sold as many tickets (6,000) in four days as in three weeks”, explained Alexandre Jeannin, Reims ticket sales manager, in dialogue with The team. In addition, they received requests from all over the world: “The number of requests is exceptional, it is difficult to quantify. And we had some pretty amazing sales at the online box office, with purchases from all over the world: from Chile, South Korea, Thailand, Egypt or India, it is a novelty ”.

The detail of the case is that the official sale of tickets began with prices that ranged between 35 and 200 euros on the official website of Reims. Those tickets sold out at full speed and the club has its own resale portal, where the figures vary between 128 and 999 euros, since they do not allow the three figures to be exceeded. Given this cap, some tickets began to appear on unofficial sites with these exorbitant values ​​reaching their ceiling at almost 6,000 euros (almost 700 thousand Argentine pesos).

The truth is that although the officialization is missing, Lionel Messi would have everything ready to add his first minutes in Ligue 1 this Sunday (from 3:45 pm Argentina time) and nobody wants to miss the premiere. The 20,546 seats they will vibrate when Paris Saint Germain’s 30 steps on the grass in Reims where they will give a warm welcome to the football of France.

