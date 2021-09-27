The Messi’s family outing to a Paris restaurant with the company of an old friend

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo went out to dinner in Paris

The messi family they relaxed with an evening stroll through Paris, which welcomed them with open arms since Lionel signed for Paris Saint Germain. In the last hours, Antonela Roccuzzo published a series of images of what was the evening in a French restaurant where they met an old friend. Ezequiel Lavezzi, Leo’s former teammate in the National Team, was reunited with his countryman on European soil.

Probably the Few, who played for PSG for four seasons (from 2012 to 2016) was the host of the dinner which was also attended by the three children of the Messi-Roccuzzo couple: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, who posed with their mother for the camera.

One of the photos that Roccuzzo shared from the family outing

There were no images of the dishes they tasted, but the Italian restaurant called Giusé Trattoria (located 15 minutes from the Eiffel Tower), offers on its menu all kinds of food: antipasto and salads, fish, pasta and pizzas. It was from the Instagram account of the place located on the rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré that they appeared Messi and Lavezzi together.

Messi and Lavezzi with the host of the Italian restaurant, in Paris

It is worth remembering that The star albiceleste was ruled out for the match that the team led by Mauricio Pochettino will face today against Montpellier for the eighth day of Ligue 1. A physical discomfort led DT to preserve him thinking about next week’s commitment for the Champions League against Manchester City (this Tuesday at Parc des Princes).

La Pulga, who yesterday had marveled at the “packed” Arc de Triomphe (He shared a photo on his Instagram of the mythical monument that will show an artistic intervention until October 3), continues to be amazed by every corner of beautiful Paris.

Antonela Roccuzzo with her two older children, Thiago and Mateo

The next day, the Messi-Roccuzzo couple enjoyed another outing: they went to Caesar Restaurant, the favorite gastronomic place of the PSG footballers, and They participated in a fun challenge at the request of the owner of the establishment.

THE MESSI FOUND A NEIGHBORHOOD IN FRANCE

Finally the Messi family will leave the luxurious five-star hotel The Royal Monceau to relocate to the comity of your new home. According to French media, Rosario signed a lease on Wednesday night to rent his new house, which will be located in the exclusive neighborhood of Neuilly-sur-Seine, a commune located in the Hautes-de-Seine department, where the wealthiest families in the capital reside.

His teammates also reside in this area Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes. It is 20 minutes by car from the PSG training center and goes in the opposite direction to the entrance to Paris, something that is usually difficult in the morning.

A few days ago, the ’30’ of PSG was close to finding another property in this preferential area of ​​the city, but the owner of the mansion, upon learning that the interested party was Lionel Messi, increased the rent by 10,000 euros.

For 20 thousand euros a month, they rented a two-story property of more than 300 square meters of living space, with 4 bedrooms and a small garden. Beyond the reduced green space, both Leo Like Antonela, they had to give in to one of the essential requirements they had when looking for a new home: a heated pool. Meanwhile, a security service was launched to protect the player and his inner circle in the vicinity of the new residence.

