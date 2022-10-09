The metamorphosis of Max Verstappen: from the fiery teenager to the mature driver who is king of Formula 1

Max Verstappen came to F1 as a teenager (REUTERS / Yves Herman)

Last September 30 Max Verstappen turned 25 and has just consecrated two-time champion of the formula 1. Gone is that teenager who broke records of precocity and forced to change the regulations with an age limit for admission to the Máxima. He is no longer the fiery boy with certain excesses. He began to go through the fullness of his career and you can see he is more mature. The Dutch runner of the team Red Bull He had changes in these eight seasons both in sports and personally that explain his metamorphosis.

Max arrived by force of talent and under the tutelage of his father If (former F1 driver and teammate of Michael Schumacher at Benetton in 1994), who prepared the go-karts for him as a boy, but had a hard time boy treatment. After being world karting champion in 2012 at the age of 15, the Red Bull priests took notice of him and incorporated him into their driver development program.

The Austrian team bet heavily and made him debut in their satellite team, Red Bull (current Alpha Tauri), with just 17 years in 2015 and the following year he became the youngest winner in history with 18 years. But in those early days he had some run-ins with other competitors. He sought the limits and sometimes exceeded them, which was worth a wave of criticism from his colleagues and from the press.

Jos Verstappen in his time as an F1 driver with little Max (@maxverstappen1)

At that point he ceased to be the note of color and behind the profile of the “Young Wonder” he became the best of the rest behind the pilots of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton y Valtteri Bottas. He was also relegated in the first half of the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the good starts he had Ferrari and the competitiveness of Sebastian Vettel.

The arrival of Honda as an engine supplier gave the team a leap in quality and towards the end of 2019, thanks to its victory in Brazil, Red Bull emerged as Mercedes’ main rival, which, however, repeated its laurels in 2020 in the Constructors World Championship and with Hamilton, who won his seventh crown.

Although the improvement of the mechanical environment was accompanied by maturity as a driver, a symptom that can be noted by the confidence that having a car gave him that allowed him to fight forward with continuity such as the RB 17 with which he was second on the first date of 2021 disputed in Bahrain and then won in Imola, in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in the European championship WSK Euro Series 2012.



However, there was another key change in his personal life, which was the beginning of the relationship with Kelly Piquetnine years older and mother of little Penelope, the result of her relationship with the Russian pilot Daniil Kvyat, whom Verstappen replaced at Red Bull in 2016… Max spent the end of the year and received 2021 in Brazil. He met his mother-in-law, the three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet. Those relaxed days, with a lot of beach, in flip flops, shorts and relaxed, were a rebirth for Verstappen. The pair were bathed in glamour, and Kelly became a great partner who, although she didn’t appear much on the circuits, was a great contender in last year’s arduous championship dispute in which Max won the title from Hamilton on the last lap. of the year.

It was that season in which he also had some breaks on the track such as his clashes with Hamilton. In Silverstone (Great Britain) he knew that, in heads up to the limit, not all pilots respond in the same way. He stretched the maneuver with the Englishman, who did not lift, and the Dutchman ended up against the defenses and with his car destroyed. Although the great controversy came in Monza (Italy), where upon reaching the first corner Max did not get up either, he put his car where there was no place and ended up on top of the British monoposto. Both were left out and the halo of the Mercedes saved Lewis.

The first concrete sign of his change of attitude on the track came in the definition of the title in Abu Dhabi where he remained as an iceberg despite the fact that at some point in the race at the Yas Marina circuit the championship was in the hands of Hamilton. He did not lose his head and waited for the orders of his engineers to attack at the right moment and abstracted from the controversial definition, when in the last neutralization of the race only the lagging cars that were ahead of Verstappen were allowed to recover their lap (article 48.12 of the Sporting Regulations suggests that the race can be resumed, but keeping the laggards among the leaders). The Dutchman, who had new tyres, easily overtook the Englishman, won the race and got his first title.

The clash at Monza 2021 between Hamilton and Verstappen. It was the last great excess of the Dutch in a heads up

It became an emblem of the Red Bull atmosphere. Since his arrival on the energy drink team, he has had four teammates: Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez. His permanence and level earned him the role of pilot number one and the relationship with the squad leader was strengthened, Christian Hornerwho always had him as a protégé.

Another key point of Verstappen’s change in recent years is Checo Pérez, since the Mexican is the teammate who demanded it the most. Beyond the controversies of whether car improvements were always a priority for the Dutchman, the Aztec’s competitiveness raised Max’s level.

“My record as a driver grew and it means something. But in my private life, which has nothing to do with Formula 1, everything remains the same. In recent years I have built a life that I like, even if I have to travel a lot. I didn’t become a pilot to become famous, and when I’m home I love to stay there. With family and friends. I don’t go out much, ”she recounted in an interview with The team.

Kelly Piquet, her daughter Penelope, and Max Verstappen (@kellypiquet)

“Do I look more serene? I feel more relaxed about everything, but when I’m behind the wheel, I still want to win.” Mad Maxwhich this year had less friction with the press and was even seen looser.

On how he modified his reactions on the track, he analyzed: “I change my approach for each driver, because each one defends differently. I must have confidence to surpass everyone if I want to surpass them. If you don’t have that confidence, you risk having an accident and it’s better not to go.”.

His laurels and the years gave him a framework for reflection: “I still want to get a lot of points in each race, but I must admit that I understood one thing: when someone is faster than you, there is no point in fighting like crazy. Especially since with these new vehicles defense is less easy. It is easier to follow and attack. So I tell myself that I will have other opportunities,” Verstappen acknowledged.

Verstappen is a national idol in the Netherlands and in his new victory in Zandvoort there was a party (REUTERS / Yves Herman)

Seven years after his debut in the category, Max has his feet on the ground regarding his numbers that, at his age, and if he continues to have competitive cars, could lead him to generate new milestones. “That kind of stats are crazy. You have to put them in context: nowadays you compete in more than twenty grands prix per year, so if you have a good car it is easier to climb in the statistics”.

“1 is the most beautiful number on a car. I want to keep it as long as possible. It’s not totally in my hands because you need a competitive car. I’d say I’m lucky, for the moment”, he acknowledged with a smile.

The viral image after Verstappen’s first consecration: Jos’s paternal hug to Max in Abu Dhabi (Getty Images)

Finally, with a touch of nostalgia, as if he were a consummate veteran, he respects and is grateful to his father despite those stories about some excesses in his training: “He is the man who put me on the path of F1, and that is the most important thing.”. A nod to Jos’ history was in the run-up to the Japanese Grand Prix when Max posed in a F1 Honda in which his father did thousands of kilometers in 1999.

Gone is the teenager who generated love and hate. Today he is a man who knew how to be a champion and, the most difficult thing, to stay on top. He enjoys his life as a couple. Owner of an innate talent, what was missing in his racing form came this year with his maturity thanks to the good performance of his Red Bull RB18. He had the ability to survive and grow in a meat grinder like F1.

Verstappen’s destiny was marked since he was in his mother’s womb, Sophie Kumpen, who also raced and shone in karting. He sucked car racing from the cradle. He was born to run and is on his way to continue making history.

KEEP READING

The Argentine Franco Colapinto is on the radar of three Formula 1 teams: when will he define his future

From driving a rally car at the age of eight to becoming the youngest world champion in history

He ran against Senna and Schumacher, but lost motivation, retired at 32 and now runs his bar