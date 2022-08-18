The Mexican boy who pretended to be Argentine to meet Nahuel Guzmán

A young Tigres fan pretended to be Argentine to meet the UANL goalkeeper.

In recent days the youngest Mexican soccer fans they have starred in a series of images that have moved the public because their occurrences and other actions to celebrate the triumph of their team or to attract the attention of their idols have gone viral on the internet and have touched the public.

One of them was the performance Sebastian Ovallea 10-year-old boy who imitated Nahuel Guzman. Outside the concentration of club tigersthe infante waited patiently for the goalkeeper to come out of training with Miguel Louse Herrera, but what caught the attention of the public and the press that was in the place was his appearance and the accent with which he expressed himself.

With the same look of the goalkeeper, with a shirt of the Argentine National Team and a South American accent was how he stole the cameras. Before different media, Sebastián affirmed that he only traveled to Mexico to meet Nahuel Guzmán because he was fascinated by his performance in Liga MX.

A child imitated Nahuel Guzmán and went viral (Photos: Getty Images// Twitter/@franco_record)

The 10-year-old boy began to express himself with phrases from the Argentine culture and with an accent that gave the impression that the fan was not Mexican. He revealed that he even dyed his hair the same way as the keeper because He was fascinated by his work at the San Nicolás de Los Garzas club.

“My dad told me ‘come to the stadium’ and I told him ‘no, it’s been too lazy’ and he said ‘I’ll take you to meet Nahuel’ and I ‘oh name I love Nahuel, so I started copying what that he did, they put me as a goalkeeper and all that was a jewel”, were the words with which the boy expressed himself.

When questioned about his place of origin, Sebastián assured that he lived in the South American country and it was because of his father that he decided to travel to Mexico and have the opportunity to meet Nahuel Guzmán. “I lived in Argentina and my father is from the region and he told me ‘come to’ Monterrey, well ‘and I’ obviously’, he told me ‘I’ll take you to meet Nahuel’ and I said ‘obvious'”, he added.

Nahuel Guzmán met the boy who imitated him (Photo: Twitter/ @Fafhoo)

Shortly after his father appeared and confessed that his son had been born in Monterrey, so he was of Mexican nationality, a confession that caused laughter among the reporters because the boy did not want that detail of his identity to be revealed.

“No idiot, don’t say that.”

KEEP READING:

The controversial statement by Héctor Moreno that made David Faitelson furious

Álvaro Morales exploded against Dani Alves after criticizing the commentators

Liga MX and FMF will no longer use facial recognition for Fan ID