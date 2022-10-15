The Mexican extermination camps, the clandestine narco ovens and the crisis of the 100 thousand disappeared

NOGALES, SONORA, FEBRUARY 19, 2022.- The First International Brigade for Missing Persons, mothers and relatives who carry out searches in the field, managed to find two “treasures” in La Mesa, the Las Pilas sector of the border city. One of the bones was found exposed on the surface and the other in a pit next to a tree on top of a hill. The Nogales collective of Buscadoras de la Frontera, over the course of a year, has located nearly 100 bodies at the scene. PHOTO: ADOLFO VLADIMIR /CUARTOSCURO

Designated as the Mexican death campsclandestine ovens are places where groups related to drug trafficking have taken the opportunity to carry out all kinds of violent actions: torture, kidnappings and homicides as well as criminal confrontations and even clandestine graves.

In recent times, evidence is still coming to light that shows the torture suffered by some of the victims of this type of place. Clothes, weapons and bones are the witnesses that reveal the ability of criminal groups to take people’s lives.

“Official news you know that there are 103 places where human bone remains have been found, at least one; but in other places, which we call extermination sites, it is where more than 100,000, more than 200,000 human fragments have been found,” revealed Irma Leticia Hidalgo, founder of the United Forces for Our Disappeared in Nuevo León.

In a period from 2009 to 2013 in Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León, where these sites with ovens, wells and dairy farms were foundthrough which hundreds —perhaps thousands— of human beings were crushed and “pozoleados” (undone with acid -which only decomposes the meat, not the bones-) without the intervention of any authority.

Los objects they are not only outlined as the memory and possible recognition of a person, also sometimes used for DNA testingthat give something and certainty to the people who are constantly searching.

The number of 100 thousand missing people was passed a short time ago, in May 2022 The Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Prodh Center) warned that the National Registry of Disappeared and Unlocated Persons had reached that figure.

In April, the UN presented a report on Mexico, pointing to both the organized crime As the authorities as responsible, he also said that there was a increase in disappearances of children, adolescents and women.

One of the most famous is known as La Bartolina, an extermination center that the Gulf Cartel used between 2009 and 2016. It is reportedly located in Matamoros, Tamaulipas and is only 42 minutes from Brownsville, Texas, in the United States.

The existence of this place was revealed after the arrest of the drug trafficker identified as Ciclón 40 and/or Comandante Fili. A criminal who even faked his own death.

In the La Bartolina field it is estimated that there may be remains of at least 2 thousand peoplemany of them could be migrants who came from the south of the continent or people from some states of the Mexican Republic.

It was on June 7, 2021 that Karla Quintana, head of the National Search Commission, officially recognized the existence of La Bartolina.

Here, located 3 kilometers from Poza Rica, the search groups have found charred bone remains, clothing and machetes. Some dead bodies are easier to identify because they have tattoos or distinguishing marks, but there are so many human remains at the site that it becomes difficult to classify and recognize the bodies.

It is located in the middle of a jungle area in the municipality of Tihuatlán and was occupied by a criminal group related to drug trafficking to carry out various crimes, among which homicide stands out. This property was named by the international press as an “extermination camp”, where hundreds of people are presumed to have been burned.

According to testimonies from members of the María Herrera Family in Search group, the owner of this ranch, The Zetas His relatives were kidnapped in 2011 and in exchange for returning them alive they took away his land.

At the end of August, within the framework of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance, the Poza Rica collective “María Herrera” revealed that they found thousands of remains and bones in a new clandestine grave in the municipality of Tihuatlan, Veracruz.

The place is known as Monday and, according to the collective’s testimonies, this place, along with La Gallera would be one of the places where more human remains have been found.

Some search groups share their findings on social networks, for example the Collective We are all Erick Carrillo he usually posts some of the objects he finds in his searches.

Through their social networks you can seer photos of human remains, bones but also clothing, garments, accessories. Material that allows us to observe that the people who were there had a story.

What used to be a piece of cloth or a pair of glasses become signs for the people who are looking for them. They become small clues that there were people whose story ended up in one of the pits linked to organized crime, but also the opportunity for thousands of families to find their missing loved ones, although not in the way they would have liked.

According to official figures from the Ministry of the Interior, some of the entities with the highest number of disappeared are Jalisco, Veracruz, Tamaulipasamong others, it should be noted that in some of them there is a strong presence of drug trafficker.

