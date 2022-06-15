The Mexican National Team goes for the second win in the League of Nations: there will be a rotation of players to face Jamaica

Mexican National Team in the Concacaf Nations League. Photo: @FMF

The Mexican team prepares to face his second commitment of the Concacaf Nations League in its 2022-23 edition. The rival in turn will be Jamaica and the game will take place in Caribbean territory this Tuesday, June 14. The painting that directs Gerardo Martino seeks to obtain a new triumph after having defeated Suriname in tournament debut by three goals to nil.

Located in sector C of the championship, the Tri faces the Reagge Boyz in the duel that is emerging as the most difficult in the phase. If he won, he would add six units and become the provisional leader in the absence of the return games (to be held in March 2023) with two more points over the islanders.

On how to face the duel, the national coach indicated that the idea is the same as always: to achieve victory. However, he shared that he will perform several lineup changes because it seeks to know the conditions of the players who have not yet had much participation. And it is that, despite being a FIFA date, the Tata decided to call a “alternative” list as mostly youth footballers.

Mexican National Team in the Concacaf Nations League. Photo: @FMF

“I am not in a position to confirm the attack trident or the formation itself, but it will have quite a few changes compared to the last game because we need to continue to see more players and this probably includes attacking players. It will be quite a different team Suriname, but with the idea of ​​starring in the game and trying to win”, said the coach at a press conference prior to the duel.

The activity of the Mexican National Team in Concacaf will then be completed with a view to participation in the next Qatar World Cup 2022. However, there is still a friendly match that will serve as preparation against the Paraguay team (August 31), but since it is not official, Martino will have difficulty counting on the “Europeans” or elements of teams that are in decisive phases.

“The game with Paraguay is not a FIFA Date and we will play it soccer players from Liga MX and there will be most soccer players who have been on this tour and probably some new face because it is the last game where we can see something that causes us concern and then think about a September similar to the end of the year”, he commented. More preparation games are expected prior to the sports fair against similar rivals with those who share World Cup group: Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

When and at what time? Tuesday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m.central Mexico time.

Where? Independence Park National Stadiumand Kingston, Jamaica.

Transmission? through the signs of Azteca Sports and TUDN.

Mexican National Team in the Concacaf Nations League. Photo: @FMF

Goalkeepers: David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Rodolfo Cota (Leon).

Defenses: Erick Aguirre (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez Campos (Pachuca), Jesus Alberto Angulo (Tigers), Julian Araujo (Los Angeles Galaxy), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Blue Cross), Jesus Daniel Gallardo (Monterrey) and Israel Reyes Romero (Puebla).

Midfielders: Uriel Carlos Antuna (Blue Cross), Fernando Beltran (Guadalajara), Luis Gerardo Chavez (Pachuca), Sebastian Cordova (Tigers), Diego Lainez Leyva (Real Betis), Erik Antonio Lira Mendez (Blue Cross), Orbelin Pineda (Celta de Vigo). ), Luis Francisco Romo (Monterrey) and Erik Daniel Sanchez (Pachuca).

Forwards: Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Santiago Tomás Giménez (Blue Cross), Henry Martín (America) and Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey).

KEEP READING:

Gerardo Martino does not see leaving the position of coach as a solution: “it is to go for the simple thing”

“Tata out”: the claim of the Mexican fans against Gerardo Martino after the victory against Suriname

With second place in the Azerbaijan GP, ​​Checo Pérez reached 20 podiums in Formula 1