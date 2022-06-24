The Mexican National Team left the top 10 in the new FIFA Ranking: it remains the best in Concacaf

The Mexican National Team came out of the top 10 in the June 2022 FIFA ranking update, it is 12th. Photo: @FMF

The International Federation of Football Association has announced the updating your world ranking of national teams after the activity that several had in the summer. In the listing, Mexico was moved three positions to the bottom and with it was out of the top 10. Now it is ranked 12th, but they still remain as the best ranked by Concacaf.

The ranking was then led by the team from Brazilwhich stands firm in the first position as well as Belgium in the sub-leadership The first modification took place in the third place with the ascent of Argentina to the podium and the descent of the current world champion, France, to fourth place. In fifth place is England, followed by Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and finally, Denmark, which joins the select group of the top ten.

Mexico, behind Germany in eleventh place, was the team that played the most matches since the last update in March and the only one that left the top 10. At the regional level, the Tri remained the best teamfollowed by the USA (14), Costa Rica (34), Canada (43), who are the ones who will represent the confederation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Panama (61), Jamaica (62), El Salvador (71) and Honduras (80), follow them.

After a long period of testing and analyzing the best way to calculate the world ranking, a new method, approved by the FIFA Council, came into force in August 2018.

This new version, developed by FIFA, was called “SUM”, since it is based on adding or subtracting the points won or lost in a match from the total points held up to that moment, instead of averaging points per match during the game. a certain period of time, as was the case in the previous version of the ranking.

The points added or subtracted are determined in part by the relative potential of the two contenders, taking into account the logical expectation that higher-ranked teams are more likely to score a positive result against lower-ranked teams. delayed.

In addition to the update of its ranking, FIFA has shared another important piece of news regarding the Qatar World Cup 2022 which is about to be disputed. And it is that, the highest body of world football has confirmed that teams may call up to 26 players for the tournamentthree more than was allowed in previous editions.

To the decision to expand the list, the following points were also determined: the maximum number of members of the provisional list is increased from 35 to 55 footballers; the last league day that the players included in the final lists will play will be on November 13, 2022, and A maximum of 26 people will be able to sit on the bench (up to fifteen substitutes and eleven members of the coaching staff, one of whom will be the team doctor).

