The Mexican streamer, Arigameplays, triumphed in an exciting boxing match of the Evening of the Year 2

The Mexican streamer, Arigameplays, triumphed in an exciting boxing match of the Evening of Year 2 (Photo: Twitch/Ibai Llanos)

Ibai Llanos presented The Soiree of Year 2 and it triumphed categorically in the world of streaming, because between a red carpet with the influencers of the moment and live music shows, different personalities starred in amateur boxing matches to excite the atmosphere.

Those who took the palms categorically were the streamers Arigameplays y Paracetamorwho got into the ring for the second fight of the night and “they found everything”, because from the second one they went hand in hand with an important exchange of blows.

The fight between the two personalities immediately went viral on social networks, because after the first fight between Spursito and Carolawhich fell far short in terms of intensity, both Ari as Paracetamor They kept nothing to themselves and released all kinds of combinations during the three rounds that the fight lasted.

The great contrast of blows between the two fights caused the public present in the Bandalona Olympic Pavilionnear the city of Barcelona, ​​for which more than 12 thousand people gathered exploded with emotion.

Some of the images left by the exciting boxing match Arigameplays vs Paracteamor:

This is the second edition of The Evening of the Yearan event organized by Ibai Llanos, the number one streamer in the world today, who in addition to broadcasting his video game games on Twitch and interviewing world-class personalities, such as Lionel Messi o Bad Bunnyalso organizes this type of event that generates record audiences through the internet.

The Soiree of Year 2 had the first Mexican representation in the gloves of Arigameplayswho in addition to winning the exciting fight against his colleague Paracetamor, also triumphs brutally on social networks.

In Twitch have 4.4 million followers, but the figures are increasing elsewhere. On Twitter he has more than 7 million, while on Instagram the figure rises to 10.5 million; but where he has his biggest fan base is on TikTok, where it boasts more than 21 million.

His name is April Heron and is a 24-year-old Mexican streamer and influencer, originally from Nuevo León, who has established herself as one of the greatest personalities in the Spanish-speaking internet world thanks to her content on different platforms.

She rose to fame through her live broadcasts on YouTube, Twitch and now Facebook Gaming, but she has achieved all kinds of popularity thanks to her trending videos on TikTok and Instagram, for which she has also been listed as a recognized influencer in Mexico and Latin America. .

The couple Juan Guarnizo and Arigameplays on the red carpet of La Velada del Año 2 in Spain

The Year 2 Soiree had on his billboard the fights of Mister Jagger vs. David Bustamante (To be defined), Momo vs. Viruzz (Winner: Viruzz), Carola vs. Spursito (Winner: Spursito). Arigameplays vs. Paracetamor (Winner: Arigameplays) and Luzu vs. Lolito (Winner: Lolito after Luzu’s withdrawal due to injury).

But among the most outstanding guests was the presence of the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunnywho surprised streamers with his presence, but other characters such as AuronPlay, Biyin, Spreen, Carre, Quackity, Juan Guarnizo, Axozer, Grefg, among others, were also present.

The event has had an average viewing over 2 million viewers and has established itself as the most important live broadcast in history, so once again Ibai Llanos It remained a trend during this Saturday, June 25.

