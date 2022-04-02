The Mexican team has not missed the round of 16 of a World Cup since Argentina 1978

Soccer Football – World Cup – Round of 16 – Brazil vs Mexico – Samara Arena, Samara, Russia – July 2, 2018 General view before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

With the certainty of knowing the rivals of the Mexican team at the next World Cup Qatar 2022, the uncertainty revolves around the possibilities that the national team has to overcome the group stage. The numbers, however, support the Tri and they assume that it is most likely that they will get their pass to the round of 16: since the edition of Argentina 1978 he has not been eliminated in the first round.

After carrying out the draw to define the groups, Mexico was installed in sector C that it will share with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. A panorama, according to experts and specialists, where the European squad will represent the direct rival to advance to the next phase.

Statistics dictate that of the last ten participations of the Tri in World Cups, they have been eliminated in the group stage only once. Since Mexico 1970, the national team has attended the sports fair a dozen times (it did not qualify for Germany 1974 or Spain 1982, and in Italy 1990 it was suspended by FIFA). Of these, it was in the 1978 edition that it was in last place in the sector with zero points.

Soccer Football – World Cup – Round of 16 – Brazil vs Mexico – Samara Arena, Samara, Russia – July 2, 2018 Mexico team huddle before the match REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Mexico 1970: shared group A with the Soviet Union, Belgium and El Salvador. They qualified second with five points and were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Italy.

Argentina 1978: shared Group B with Poland, West Germany and Tunisia. finished in last place of the sector with three defeats and zero points.

Mexico 1986: shared group B with Paraguay, Belgium and Iraq. They qualified first with five points and were eliminated in the quarterfinals by West Germany.

United States 1994: shared group E with Ireland, Italy and Norway. They qualified first with four points (there was a four-fold tie in units, but the goal difference benefited Mexico) and was eliminated in the round of 16 by Bulgaria.

France 1998: shared group E with the Netherlands, Belgium and South Korea. They qualified second with five points and were eliminated in the round of 16 by Germany.

Korea Japan 2002: shared group G with Italy, Croatia and Ecuador. He qualified first with seven points. and was eliminated in the round of 16 by the United States.

Germany 2006: shared group D with Portugal, Angola and Iran. They qualified second with four points and were eliminated in the round of 16 by Argentina.

South Africa 2010: shared group A with Uruguay, South Africa and France. They qualified second with four points and were eliminated in the round of 16 by Argentina.

Brazil 2014: shared group A with Brazil, Croatia and Cameroon. They qualified second with seven points and were eliminated in the round of 16 by the Netherlands.

Russia 2018: shared group F with Germany, Sweden and South Korea. They qualified second with six points and were eliminated in the round of 16 by Brazil.

Lionel Messi in his first World Cup with the Argentine national team: Germany 2006

A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands

B: England, Senegal, United States and European Repechage

C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland

D: France, Intercontinental Repechage (Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates), Denmark and Tunisia

E: Spain, intercontinental Repechage (Costa Rica or New Zealand), Germany and Japan

F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Croatia

G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

Those led by Gerardo Tata Martino will debut against Poland on November 22, against Argentina on November 26 and will finally close the group stage against Saudi Arabia on November 30.

