The Mexican Women’s National Team closed the year with a draw against Canada

The Mexican Women’s National Team drew 0-0 against Canada in a friendly match. (Photo: twitter / @miseleccionfem)

The year ended for the Mexican Women’s National Team. The team of Monica Vergara closed 2021 with a 0-0 draw against Canada in the old Blue Stadium. This was the second consecutive game in which they faced the Maple Leaf team. On the first occasion, the tricolor took the victory 2-1. This was a very important test for the Aztec team, since her rival was the Olympic champions of Tokyo 2020.

The first game they played was at the High Performance Center (CAR) behind closed doors. This meeting took place at noon. With an incessant sun and with the height of Mexico City, the Canadian team began to show significant wear after 45 minutes. The Mexican team took advantage of that and won an important victory in the first friendly. It should be noted that Alicia cervantes She made her debut as an Aztec scorer in that match.

For this second meeting the story was different. The trainer Beverly Priestman he changed his formation, advanced the lines and managed to lock up the Mexicans for the first 45 minutes. During the first half of the match, the archer Emily Alvarado He became a figure of the Mexican team, as he achieved important interventions to keep his goal unbeaten.

In the first game between Mexico and Canada, the Azteca team won 2-1. (Photo: twitter / @ miseleccionfem)

In the second part, Mónica Vergara’s team showed a completely different face. In the half court Stephany Mayor He resumed his role of number 10 and began to distribute the game for the Mexican team. Alison González saw a difficult task, being the only forward with the task of retaining the ball in the rival zone. Little by little, the local team began to excite their audience.

Towards the close of the match, both teams rushed forward with the intention of opening the scoring and getting the winning goal. Both the Canadian and Mexican goalkeepers had a decisive save, which served them to conclude the final 0-0.

Before the matches, the Mexican strategist commented that “here we give everyone a chance”, Alluding to the new recruits, such as the scorer Alicia Cervantes. His incorporation, as well as that of other players, was useful to the team, since it meant a variant for the Aztec squad. In addition, Vergara concluded that the good results of these friendly matches are a reflection of the work done during the year..

This was the last game for the representative Aztec, in the same way, it was his last friendly meeting, since his next commitments will be of an official nature, with more defined tests for this new project.

Mónica Vergara’s Mexican Women’s National Team has 3 consecutive victories and a draw. (Photo: twitter / @ miseleccionfem)

The looks to the future of the Mexican Women’s National Team are promising. The same players have ensured that in a few years they will be able to face each other with the best teams in the world and the distances will be shortened to practically nonexistent. Likewise, the growth of the MX League has been a point in favor of this project.

With this tie, the selection spun four consecutive games without knowing defeat. In fact, there are three victories (against Colombia, Argentina, Canada) And a tie. A favorable record to face their next commitments, which will be the first World Cup elimination matches.

Soon, on February 17, 2022, Mexico will receive Suriname in the first match of the Concacaf World Cup. Their next meeting will be a visit to Old and bearded on the 20th of the same month. Later, in April, he will continue his commitments against Eel and Puerto Rico.

