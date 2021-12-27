The Mexicans in Europe who could change teams this winter and what would be their new destination

The three attackers could change teams in the following months (Photo: Instagram / @ h.herrera16 / @ jesustecatitoc / @ diego_lainez)

2021 is nearing completion and 2022 is knocking on the door. However, that also means that a new World Cup year is coming. Everything begins to take shape so that it can be carried out Qatar 2022. All this has become reason enough for several national teams to begin to see new horizons in order to accumulate more playing time and thus be taken into account by their national coaches.

In the case of Mexico, Diego Lainez, Jesús Manuel Corona and Héctor Herrera They could change of scene due to the little participation that they have maintained in their respective current clubs: Real Betis, Porto and Atlético de Madrid.

The one born in the state of Tabasco has only been able to play two games in The League, So it accumulates a total of 21 minutes played. However, in the Copa del Rey he has participated in two meetings, in which he has been able to make two annotations. Also, in the Europa League He has also been involved in three encounters.

At the start of the season, the Mexican had an irregular start to the season due to an ankle injury that afflicted him since the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Situation that led him to miss the preseason with the Iberian team and also the start of the Spanish campaign.

The same injury has led the young Mexican to not be part of the calls for Gerardo Martino to Mexican team for the qualifiers of the Concacaf Heading for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Although it is expected that the footballer of the Verdiblanco team may have more minutes of play and thus be considered by the national strategist.

Mallorca, Espanyol and Elche are the new options that have arisen to take over the services of the Americanist youth squad. The Betic team would be interested in the loan with an option to buy the 21-year-old footballer.

The Mexican has largely lost the prominence that had characterized him since his arrival in the team. Porto. Different differences with your technician, Sergio Conceição. In a period of six months, the footballer has barely received a few minutes after he had expressed his desire to sign with a team in a major league on the old continent the previous summer.

Through information from Rudy Galletti and the middle Sport Italia, the agent of Tecatito I would have offered it to AC Milan and Sevilla, teams that followed in his footsteps during the summer of 2021, thus trying to finalize his departure from the Dragons.

However, Corona’s contractual situation could be an impediment, since he still has six more months on his contract and in the summer he could go free to any team.

In the summer of this year, with information from the newspaper The game of Portugal it was announced that there is an agreement between Porto and Seville, however, in the end the negotiation could not be carried out. Said transfer would have been around USD 12 million. The amount did not finish liking the Lusitanian directive because currently the Aztec footballer’s letter is valued at EUR 30 million.

The midfielder of Atlético de Madrid he could have his hours counted as a mattress maker after two years of stay there. Different Spanish and Italian media have reported that the departure of the Mexican could be a fact.

Herrera has been in Europe since 2013 when he signed for Pachuca to PortoWhen he arrived with the Dragons, the midfielder took over the ownership and in a couple of years he became the captain of the team. However, since arriving at Atleti, Herrera has not been able to take ownership with those led by him Cholo Simeone.

the same Cholo He admitted at a press conference that he has no doubt that the Mexican midfielder, Héctor Herrera, would have to have more minutes with the rojiblanco team. He is currently the second outfield player with the fewest minutes in the squad this season, only behind Ivan Saponjic.

“I have no doubt that, in the way he trains, who accompanies and respects his teammates, yes it should have more minutes Herrera. The coach, at the moment, chooses other teammates, but as a merit I have no doubt that he deserved more minutes, “said the Argentine coach at a press conference.

Hector’s new destination would be in the Serie A with Roma, where Jose Mourinho He would have asked for the hiring of the Mexican soccer player.

