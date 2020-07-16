The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify Streaming Premiere Date Set – Variety

Michelle Obama will convey her voice to Spotify’s international streaming platform later this month with the launch of “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”

It’s the primary undertaking from Increased Floor, the media manufacturing firm based by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, for Spotify below their unique multiyear pact introduced in June 2019. And it’s the newest salvo in Spotify’s gambit to seize the main place within the podcasting biz.

“The Michelle Obama Podcast” will debut solely on Spotify on July 29, 2020, out there to free customers and premium subscribers worldwide. The sequence will function the previous First Woman’s conversations with associates, household and allies, focusing on “the relationships that form us, from siblings and shut associates to companions, mother and father and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our well being,” in accordance with the businesses.

“My hope is that this sequence generally is a place to discover significant subjects collectively and kind by so lots of the questions we’re all attempting to reply in our personal lives,” Michelle Obama mentioned in an announcement. “Maybe most of all, I hope this podcast will assist listeners open up new conversations — and laborious conversations — with the individuals who matter most to them. That’s how we will construct extra understanding and empathy for each other.”

Friends on “The Michelle Obama Podcast” will embrace her mom, Marian Robinson, and older brother Craig Robinson; TV and podcast character Conan O’Brien; Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to President Obama; journalist Michele Norris; and Dr. Sharon Malone, spouse of former U.S. Lawyer Normal Eric Holder.

“We imagine that audiences throughout the globe will likely be impressed by these most candid, most human and most private conversations between First Woman Michelle Obama and her friends,” Daybreak Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content material and promoting enterprise officer, mentioned in asserting the podcast.

To make sure, Spotify isn’t sticking to a progressive-politics lane in its aggressive podcast push. This spring the corporate introduced a blockbuster take care of Joe Rogan, the favored comic/discuss present host who has invited far-right friends on his present. Beneath the multiyear settlement, “The Joe Rogan Expertise” podcast will likely be solely housed at Spotify beginning later in 2020.

In the meantime, final month Spotify introduced a take care of Kim Kardashian West for an unique sequence investigating a case involving criminal-justice reform. As well as, Spotify has acquired 4 podcast firms — Gimlet Media, Anchor, Parcast and Invoice Simmons’ The Ringer — in offers totaling practically $600 million over the previous 18 months.

On Spotify, “The Michelle Obama Podcast” may have its personal devoted web page at this hyperlink. It additionally will likely be listed on Spotify’s Increased Floor hub for the Obamas’ content material (at this hyperlink).

In the course of the lead-up to the launch, the previous First Woman’s podcast has been code-named “Mission Renaissance” by Spotify and Increased Floor. Spotify has inked offers with Salesforce.com and Procter & Gamble’s Daybreak and Tide manufacturers as presenting sponsors of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” Season 1.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on the fast-growing podcast trade: U.S. podcast advert income is predicted to develop 14.7% in 2020, to round $812 million — down from 48% development final yr, per an IAB sector forecast ready by PwC. Spotify acknowledged that COVID-19 quarantines depressed podcast listenership within the first quarter of 2020, but in addition famous that about 19% of month-to-month lively customers listened to podcast content material in Q1 (up from 16% the earlier quarter).

The Increased Floor Audio division, centered on the Spotify deal, is led by Dan Fierman, a veteran of Epic Journal, MTV, ESPN’s Grantland and GQ. Different key personnel are EVP Anna Holmes, founding father of Jezebel and First Look Media alum; VP Mukta Mohan, previously Crooked Media’s director of improvement; and editorial assistant Janae Marable.

Increased Floor Productions, which the Obamas shaped in 2018, additionally has a multiyear Netflix pact for scripted and unscripted sequence, in addition to docuseries and feature-length narrative and documentary movies.

Watch the teaser for Michelle Obama’s forthcoming podcast: