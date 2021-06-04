The Middle will quickly make a decision the next move at the answer of the previous Leader Secretary of West Bengal: Government Resources

West Bengal, Leader Secretary, Alapan Bandopadhyay, Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi, cyclon, Yaas, IAS, Central Government, Information: At the answer of former Leader Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandopadhyay, the central executive can take the next move quickly. Consistent with executive assets, the answer of former West Bengal Leader Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay was once won ultimate evening and it’s being investigated. Additional motion shall be determined quickly. Additionally Learn – Vigilance clearance required for post-retirement jobs for officials: CVC

Extremely positioned assets have knowledgeable that former Leader Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandopadhyay on Thursday answered to the show-cause understand via the Middle and mentioned that he had long past on a excursion of the cyclone-affected space at the directions of the Leader Minister. In a understand issued beneath the Crisis Control Act, he was once requested to give an explanation for his absence from the cyclone assessment assembly with Top Minister Narendra Modi on Might 28. Resources mentioned that Alap Bandopadhyay, in his answer, mentioned that he didn't attend the assembly as he took inventory of Digha, which was once badly suffering from cyclone 'Yas', at the directions of Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A answer from Alapan Bandopadhyay (former West Bengal Leader Secretary) has been won ultimate evening and is being tested. Additional plan of action shall be determined quickly: Government Resources

Digha is a well-liked sea lodge the town in East Medinipur district. On Might 31, the Union House Ministry had given a ‘display trigger’ understand to Bandopadhyay beneath strict provisions of the Crisis Control Act. Underneath this provision, an individual may also be imprisoned for as much as two years. This understand was once issued amid a tussle between the Middle and the Mamata Banerjee executive.

Bandopadhyay, a 1987 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was once because of retire on Might 31 as leader secretary. However because of his vital function throughout the Kovid epidemic, the state had just lately sought permission to increase his tenure via 3 months and this permission was once granted. However the controversy erupted after he and Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t attend the Top Minister’s cyclone assessment assembly and the Middle directed Bandopadhyay’s switch. In the meantime Bandopadhyay set to work as Leader Consultant to the Leader Minister.