The Midnight Sky release date | Forged, trailer for George Clooney movie

George Clooney is returning to the large display (and the director’s chair) simply in time for Christmas with The Midnight Sky – Netflix‘s upcoming post-apocalyptic drama.

Primarily based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, the function movie follows lonely scientist Augustine as he makes an attempt to cease a crew of astronauts from returning dwelling to a worldwide catastrophe on Earth.

Starring the likes of Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler, you possibly can add The Midnight Sky to your checklist of movies to look at over the festive interval.

With the primary trailer having been launched, right here’s every part it is advisable to find out about George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky.

When is The Midnight Sky launched on Netflix?

George Clooney’s upcoming post-apocalyptic drama The Midnight Sky will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday twenty third December.

The movie may even be proven in choose cinemas throughout the UK from December twenty third.

The Midnight Sky forged

Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney (Catch 22, The Descendants) will each direct and star on this post-apocalyptic story as scientist Augustine. He’ll be joined by The Concept of Every part’s Felicity Jones, who performs astronaut Sully.

Rounding out the remainder of the forged are David Oyelowo (Selma), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Road), Demián Bichir (The Nun) and Tiffany Boone (Little Fires In every single place).

The Midnight Sky plot

On this adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning Midnight, Clooney stars as Augustine, a lonely Arctic-based scientist dwelling in a post-apocalyptic world, who races to cease Sully (Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning to a mysterious international disaster.

The novel, which was launched in August 2016, sees the tales of Augustine and Sully “progressively intertwine in a profound and surprising conclusion” as they each face an unsure future within the wake of a catastrophic occasion.

In the event you’re desirous to learn the e book earlier than the movie arrives in December, Good Morning, Midnight is that can be purchased on Amazon for £8.50 (Hardcover).

The Midnight Sky trailer

Netflix launched the primary trailer for The Midnight Sky on twenty seventh October.

Within the brief clip, we watch as Arctic-based scientist Augustine (Clooney) tries to get involved with Ether – a spaceship captained by Sully (Jones) which hasn’t obtained any data from mission management in three weeks.

“I’ve to warn them in regards to the circumstances on Earth,” Augustine tells a bit of woman as we’re proven pictures of a post-apocalyptic world which “began with a mistake”.

The pair then resolve to enterprise by the blistering chilly to achieve a stronger antenna to be able to ship their message to the astronauts in time, whereas we’re given a glimpse on the household these explorers left behind to be able to journey the universe.

You’ll be able to test it out beneath.

George Clooney directs and stars in THE MIDNIGHT SKY, coming to Netflix December 23@midnightskymov pic.twitter.com/cac0dc1mXn — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 27, 2020

