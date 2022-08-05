The millionaire amount that Julio César Chávez paid to hire Nacho Beristáin

Nacho Beristáin recalled the millionaire amount that Julio César Chávez paid him (Photo: Twitter/@primetimetalktv)

One of the champions he trained Ignacio Nacho Beristan During the 1990s it was Julio Cesar Chavez. The great Mexican champion was fortunate to prepare in the gym of the top Mexican coach prior to a fight for the belt of the CMB in the superligero.

To do this, Julius Caesar decided to approach Nacho Beristáin to get ready for his confrontation with Miguel Angel Dry Gonzálezso he hired the services of the experienced boxer trainer for a millionaire amount of “greenbacks”.

Recently in an interview with Erik Terrible Morales for your YouTube channel One More Roundthe award-winning Mexican trainer confessed the amount Julio paid him to help him in his fight.

In that fight March 1998, Don Nacho was working with Ricardo López, so the caesar of boxing approached him to ask if he could borrow from his trainer just for that fight, consequently, López agreed and passed him Beristáin’s contact.

Chávez González faced “Wizard” González and prepared with Nacho Beristáin (Photo: Getty Images)

“Julio told Ricardo López: ‘Hey Ricardo, lend me your coach, don’t be a crook, for a fight.’ Julio talked to me and I told him: ‘Julio, there’s no problem, I’m with you’”.

Once they talked and agreed, the Hall of Fame coach prepared Chavez to face the Dry González. The fruits of the fight were beneficial since, although mr knockout He did not keep the belt, he did fight Miguel González and the judges decreed a controversial empate.

But at the end of the fight, Julio called Don Nacho to celebrate the result after having prepared for combat together. But, in the first instance, Beristáin rejected the invitation.

JC trained with Nacho Beristáin (Photo: Getty Images)

“I went up with him to Miguel Ángel González. We left, he talks to me and said ‘hey ca**n why did you leave? come have a beer with us’. I said ‘no, it’s too late, I’m going to sleep’, ‘don’t come here, I need to talk to you’”, he recalled for the podcast.

At the insistence of Julio Cesar Chavez, the coach from Veracruz had to go even against his will. Once he met the mexican champion understood that the matter was to discuss payment.

Julio asked them to write him a check for USD 40 milliona figure that alarmed Nacho Beristáin did not intend to charge the champion, he even thought of training him for free.

“When he arrived he said ‘hey! with the accountant, please write a check for USD 40,000 to Beristáin’ and I said ‘no f***ing up, USD 40,000?’, he said ‘ah chinga! do you want me to pay you more? If not, you were with me for 40 minutes”, he recreated the conversation Don Nacho.

Julio César Chávez thanked Nacho Beristáin for helping him train (Photo: Fernando Carranza García/ Cuartoscuro.com)

The champion coach insisted that he would not charge Julio César a single peso, since he did his work in good faith and spent time for free. But since it was not the first time that Beristáin had helped Julio, the fighter decided to give him that bonus as a token of appreciation in the previous occasions in which he helped him.

“I tell him: ‘No, it’s not that I want you to pay me more, no, I went up with you for free.’ ‘Not what free, I you lost weight in paris, you lost my weight in Monterrey and I didn’t even thank you, no, there goes that wool’”.

Don Nacho He closed his participation in the interview treasuring Julio’s gesture because he regretted not keeping a copy of the check for his personal memories.

