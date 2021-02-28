The millionaire battle between Floyd Mayweather and a rapper to buy an exclusive car: they say there are only 8 in the world

Floyd Mayweather wants to buy a 2009 Maybach 62S Landaulet (Photo: Shutterstock)

The life of Floyd Mayweather He was always characterized by the luxury and eccentricities that he often shows on his social networks. After an impeccable career as a boxer where he set a 50-0 record, the American does not stop billing dollars in various areas outside of sport and takes the opportunity to indulge himself with eccentric objects worldwide.

In this case, the retired fighter is fighting in an auction to buy a 2009 Maybach 62S Landaulet. According to the medium TMZ, Obi Okeke, who owns a fancy dealership and who mediates most of Flody’s auto purchases, valued him at 2.6 million dollars since there are only eight cars on the entire planet. Of all of them, two are already parked in the U.S in the garages of music figures like Drake Y DJ Khaled.

Emissaries of the seller argue that the vehicle is for “A super rich individual looking for something extremely ordinary and who enjoys driving a car that few in the world can afford”. Basically, the purchase is to demonstrate the individual financial power that Floyd Mayweather wields in his life.

The vehicle has a starting price of 2.6 million dollars (Photo: Shutterstock)

But the problem that the boxer has been facing is that another rapper of high caliber – whose identity was not disclosed – seeks to acquire the Maybach and both are in a “bidding war”, increasing the number constantly, as warned The Sun. But knowing the personality of the undefeated champion, he will bid for the car whatever is necessary to finally have it in his hands and be able to show it on his social networks.

The exclusive vehicle counts V12 Twin Turbo engine with 620 horsepower for a large body. Maybach is the luxury brand of Mercedes Benz and when this edition was launched it was not said how many units were going to know the light. Among other details it has, the seats are electrically adjustable, heated and ventilatedIn addition, a massage function for the lower back. It also has two LCD screens and a small refrigerator.

Floyd recently bought his one-month-old grandson an Oyster Perpetual Datejust watch that starts at about $ 45,000. “Got him his first Rolex”Iyanna Mayweather, the mother of the newborn Kentrell Jr., wrote on her social networks. The message was accompanied by a photo of the baby’s small left arm who was born in January and in it a luxurious watch of his size.

DJ Khaled shared several photos of the exclusive vehicle on his social networks (Photo: @djkhaled)

Mayweather is currently in Aruba enjoying a first-rate vacation with his partner Anna Monroe. The boxer was photographed feeding several flamingos with a stunning background landscape to arouse the envy of anyone who views the post. In addition, Floyd took to the island of the Mediterraneo its Bugatti priced at $ 2 million as he hopes to expand his collection with the 2009 Maybach.

Meanwhile, the American has planned an exhibition with youtuber Logan Paul, but that evening that was to be held in February was postponed without an official date for the moment. But the numbers that are handled to make the duel come true are the numbers that Floyd loves to collect.

The boxer’s luxurious vacation in Aruba (Instagram: @floydmayweather)

