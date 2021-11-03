The millionaire conflict between Barcelona and Ronald Koeman after the dismissal of DT

Laporta seeks to avoid paying 12 million euros to Ronald Koeman (Gettyimages – reuters)

The dismissal of Ronald Koeman did not put an end to the strained relationship between the Dutch manager and the Barcelona board, led by Joan Laporta. In the last hours a new battle began, which will focus on the amount to be paid for the premature termination of the contract.

The technical director, who in recent weeks was visibly annoyed by the lack of support and some leaks to the press, was upset by the way his departure from the Camp Nou. The coach considered that over time the team would be able to replace Lionel Messi’s first leg and even close the season with a title. However, the poor results marked the exit door.

After the defeats in the clasico against Real Madrid and 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona chose to take a turn of the rudder that opened a new battlefront. At the time, after terminating his link with the national team, Koeman signed a contract with the blaugranas which stated that in case of being fired with one year to go, Barcelona will have to pay an amount close to 12 million euros.

The Culé, who are going through a severe economic crisis, seek to reduce this figure and they offered an amount of around 7 million euros, something that was not well seen by the Dutch. Koeman, as reported Catalunya Radio, He does not intend to give up a single euro in this millionaire contractual dispute.

It is worth remembering that Barcelona still owes money to Quique Setién. The Cantabrian resorted to the courts to file a lawsuit for breach of contract. Another not minor fact is that at the time, Koeman agreed to postpone the payment of 45 percent of his salary as a result of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Ronald Koeman, who took the Barça reins in August 2020, He led the team in 67 games (40 wins, 11 draws and 16 losses) and won a Copa del Rey.

While the board is studying the steps to follow, the reins of the first team are currently in the hands of Sergi Barjuan, who made his debut with a 1 to 1 equality at home against Deportivo Alavés. Everything indicates that in the coming weeks the signing of Xavi Hernández as a new DT could be specified.

This afternoon Barcelona will put a good part of its future in the Champions League at stake. From 5 pm, he will visit Dinamo Kiev, with the obligation to win to continue in the race to advance to the round of 16. After three presentations the Spaniards only have 3 units, which places them in third position, behind Benfica (4) and Bayern Munich (9).

In La Liga, on the other hand, it appears in ninth place, out of the positions that give place to international competitions. He has a total of 16 points, nine less than the leader Real Sociedad.

