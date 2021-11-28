The millionaire donation that Eddy Reynoso announced for each goal scored by Atlas vs Rayados

Eddy Reynoso will donate MXN one million for each goal scored by Atlas in the second leg of the quarterfinals. (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

This saturday November 27 the match corresponding to the lap of the quarter finals of the Scream Mexico A21 Come in Atlas and Monterrey, at Jalisco Stadium. Given this, the coach of Saul Alvarez, Eddy reynoso, announced through its social networks that donate MXN 1 million for each team goal Black and red.

Between Foxes and Striped they will dispute the second ticket at semifinals of the Opening 2021 from Liga BBVA MX o’clock 21:05 hours (Mexico Central Time).

It is not the first time that the coach of Saúl Canelo Alvarez shows his love for football, because on several occasions he has shown his great fanaticism for the Atlas team. For this reason, he took advantage of the second leg of the quarterfinals, which will be played in his native city, to launch a campaign and support children with cancer.

The first match between Monterrey and Atlas ended 0-0. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



The Canelo Team, name with which you are in all your social networks, will donate MXN one million for every goal Atlas scores against Striped, this with the intention of Buy medicines for the little ones who suffer from this disease.

“Good morning, friends, with all respect and without the desire to be a protagonist, much less presumptuous, for every goal that my @AtlasFC vs @Rayados scores, I will donate 1 million pesos for medicines for children with cancer problems,” he wrote in your Twitter account.

However, it is not the first time that the coach of the Canelo and the boxer himself do this type of social work, since several times they have donated in favor of children with cancer. After his fight against the British, Caleb Plant, Saúl Álvarez donated USD one million to Red Nose Association.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that Eddy Reynoso has also done a great job in the world of boxing, because together with the team that he has formed with his father and Canelo Álvarez, have managed to form the Canelo Team, one of the most recognized in the world of boxing. It is made up of a group of professional boxers who are in the elite of boxing and are mostly mexicans, who seek to raise the name of our country.

The Canelo Team have carried out great social work on several occasions, especially supporting children with cancer. (Photo: Ed Mulholland / EFE)



It should be remembered that Eddy began to train the Canelo since this one had 13 years, and he worked on it for a long time until he managed to bring it to professionalism. According to the newspaper The Economist, the Canelo Álvarez stays with him 67% of the fighting incomewhile his coach stays with him 37% by concepts of: training, representation and assistance in the corners of the ring.

With regard to football, it is worth mentioning that the first match of the quarterfinals between these two teams ended with a tie to zero goals. The meeting was quite disputed in the midfield, in which both teams decided to avoid risking too much so as not to arrive at a disadvantage to the second game.

On this occasion, the pupils of Javier Aguirre are the ones forced to achieve victory as it results, because with the tie the Guadalajara will be able to settle in the next phase. On the other hand, the set of The gang will not be able to count on Matías Kranevitter and Cesar Montes by injury. The Mexican side, Jesus Gallardo, It is also a doubt for this meeting.

