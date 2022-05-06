The millionaire figure that Alexis Vega secured with Chivas after its renewal

(Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

After the doubts that were generated around the permanence of Alexis Vega with the guadalajara clubthe striker signed his renewal with Chivas until 2024 the afternoon of Thursday, May 5. His contract was extended for two more years, so the footballer will continue to compete in the red and white shirt.

Although it was thought that Vega would leave the Guadalajara squad, this was not the case and he remained in Verde Valle. In addition to ensuring his professional future, Vega also signed for economic security because he became one of the highest paid footballers in the Sacred Flock.

So far the letter from the Olympic medalist has an estimated price of €7.5 millionaccording to the portal Transfermarkt, even exceeded the price of Jose Juan Macias, who already had a brief stint in European football. Vega’s competitive quality and the effectiveness that he has reflected on the field allowed him to be offered a millionaire sum by the board for the next two years.

(Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

With the extension of his tenure with the chiverio, Vega’s earnings grew; in accordance with ESPN Alexis would earn a figure close to USD 5 million from the beginning of his new contract (December 2022) until 2024, so in a period of two years he would add to his portfolio an amount of 100 million pesos approximately.

The same portal specified that before Ricardo Peláez signed the permanence of the Chivas scorer until 2024, he was already generating a profit of close to 10 million pesos per year. So with his new contract, an exponential increase in his salary as a professional soccer player in the First Division of Mexico was reflected.

Until December 2022, the Chivas board has contemplated a salary payment to Vega close to 32 million pesosby 2023 it will win 37 million in total for the entire year and for the period of January to June 2024 would be paid around 21 million pesosas stated ESPN. If these figures are added, it gives a profit of 90 million for the Tokyo 2020 medalist.

(Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

Comparing the first salary that Alexis Vega received as a Liga MX player to what he currently earns, there is a huge difference because in Toluca, the first team that gave him the opportunity to debut, he started with a salary of 1,300 when he just joined the First Divisionaccording to the player himself in an interview with Jesús Canelo Angle for your YouTube channel.

Little by little, as he had more performances in the first team and competed in his first international tournaments, he earned his first millionaire salary and bought a car. Their fixed salary rose to eight thousand pesosin addition to the bonuses for minutes and games played, so that in their accounts had an estimated 15 thousand pesos to collect. However, when he checked his account there was more money than he expected.

That first figure shocked him too much to the extent that he thought of returning the money. More than a million pesos They had deposited him in his account and not knowing how payments worked with the first club, he believed there was an error.

(Photo: YouTube/@Chivas)

“I got to the ATM, I put the card in and I had about 1,800 million and it seemed very strange to me. I was going with a friend and I told him: ‘Look, man, they made a mistake, they deposited this for me, this fair is not mine,'” he told the Canelo Angulo.

When in doubt, the current Chivas footballer contacted the Toluca administration to fix the situation, but they explained that they were his true earnings as a Toluca player.

