The millionaire figure that Chivas would have paid Pumas for the purchase of Alan Mozo

After weeks between rumors and versions about a possible Arrival of Alan Mozo to Chivas of the Guadalajara Sports Club, the Pumas of the National University confirmed the salida of the defender. In that sense, the Guadalajara sports management in charge of Ricardo Pelaez consolidated one of the most relevant movements in the transfer market, although in order to achieve it they had to pay a millionaire figure.

According to reports from ESPNas well as the journalist David Medrano Félix, the Chivas they were forced to transfer between USD 4.07 million and USD 5 millionthat is, between MXN 80 million and MXN 98.2 million to get the services of the lateral defender. Meanwhile, according to the portal specialized in transfers Transfermarktthe current value of the player’s card is USD 4 million 291 thousandabout.

The millionaire purchase would not have been the only operation for Ricardo Cadena’s team to have one of the best full-backs in Mexican soccer among its ranks. The striker was also involved in the operation Cesar Huerta. Although at first there was speculation of an exchange for Mozo, the arrival of the Chino to the Pumas of the National University It would be thanks to a conditional purchase for USD 1.5 million.

With the arrival of Alan Mozo in the rojiblanco dressing room, Ricardo Pelaez will seek to shore up a squad competitive enough to get back into the fight for the title. And it is that, although to the list we can add the arrival of Ruben Gonzalezas well as the renewal of Alexis Vega and the ratification of Richard Chain in the technical direction, the manager assured that they couldadd more characters.

“We are very happy, with great expectations. We know and feel the same as the fans and here are Alan and Rubénthe continuity of our technician. This is good news and there will be more, surely, they make us very happy”, he pronounced in a live broadcast, from the Verde Valle, where the signing of the contract for the new team reinforcements was documented.

For its part, despite the rivalry that the Chivas and the Pumas of the National University have built over the last few years, as well as that their debut was against the Flock, Waiter Rodriguez He assured that reaching the Guadalajara team was among the major career goals. In the same way, he assured that it means one more step to achieve his goal of reaching the Mexican team.

“The greatness of Chivas cannot be questioned, I want to continue being part of that history that has been part of Mexican soccer for years. It was among my goals to come to this team, It is a step forward in my career. I believe that brings me closer to the National Teamwhich is also a goal that I have and I already want to prove it”, declared the defender before the microphones of TUDN.

After having consolidated one of the worst starts of the regular tournament at the hands of Marcelo Michel Leaño, Richard Chain he was chosen to correct the ship’s course. His effort earned him qualify to the quarterfinals in the league, where they fell to the red and black of the Atlas. Despite this, the board opted for keep him in office to give continuity to your project.

In that sense, the former coach of the Tapatio Expansion League will have less than a month to prepare for the next season. The squad will report in the week of June 6 and, since then, will begin the concentration prior to their debut, on Saturday July 2ndagainst him FC Juárez on the court at Akron Stadium.

