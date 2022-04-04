The millionaire figure that Cristiano Ronaldo will lose for not winning any title with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will not lift any trophy with Manchester United this season (Reuters)

Two months after completing a full season in the Manchester United after his return, Cristiano Ronaldo chews anger to see how all the important titles for which both he and the institution fight escaped him.

Eliminated from Champions League in the round of 16 and out of the entrance positions to the European competitions in the Premier League, the Red Devils They are not going through a good moment and that would fully impact the salary of the Portuguese star, who signed a contract based on goal bonuses.

According to the British newspaper The Sunthe former Real Madrid star will lose 6.5 million dollars this season. In order to sign for the team where he knew how to win everything, the Portuguese would have agreed to lower his salary compared to what he received at Juventus, and Focus your earnings on these types of bonuses.

Cristiano said goodbye to the Champions League after losing to Atlético de Madrid (Reuters)

El Manchester United will finish its fifth season without lifting any title and Cristiano Ronaldo seems not to have been able to fulfill that objective that was proposed after his arrival: lead his team to glory. Elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16, after losing to Atlético de Madrid 2-1 on aggregate, meant a great blow not only emotionally but also in his bank account.

As indicated by the medium in question, CR7 would have lost 3.2 million dollars for not being able to take his team to the final of the highest European competition at club level. This number will be added to the $1.9 million that would be assigned to him in the event that the Red Devils will win the Premier Leaguea title they haven’t won since 2013.

The fact of having been eliminated from local cups will also count towards receiving the annual bonus. However, not all are pale for the Portuguese since could increase his zeros in the account if he ends up as the team’s top scorera list that so far leads with 18 goals and three assists in 33 games, but is closely followed by his compatriot Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s top scorer (Reuters)

Manchester United’s season comes down to fight for Champions League spots. Unfortunately, the team finds no direction despite the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjær and the arrival of Ralf Rangnick. After the double FIFA date, they did not go beyond the draw against Leicester City and are in seventh position with 54 points.

His archrival, the Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is the leader of the Premier League with 73 units, 19 more than them and everything seems to indicate that the fight for the title will only focus again between them and Liverpool, second one point below.

The only title you can fight for Cristiano Ronaldo before the end of the calendar year is the Qatar World Cup 2022, to which he qualified after beating North Macedonia in the European playoffs and which will be defined on December 18.

