The millionaire figure that Deiveson Figueiredo asked Brandon Moreno for a fourth fight

In the sport of martial arts the name of Brandon Moreno became relevant when he was crowned champion of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) en el flyweight. He became the first Mexican to obtain a belt in the UFC.

But his reign would not last long because on January 22 he lost the championship to Deiveson Figueiredo. The rivalry between the Mexican and the Brazilian has given away three fights and there could be the possibility of a fourth episode of Figueiredo vs. Moreno.

In recent days the UFC 270 champion He showed his concerns about agreeing to one more fight with the native of Tijuana, even Brandon himself would be willing to compete again for the belt of the flyweight category.

Deiveson Figueiredo would have put a condition for a fourth episode against the Aztec fighter (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Before an agreement is reached, Deiveson Figueiredo would have put a condition For a fourth episode against the Aztec fighter, his intention would focus on the price of the fight. In an interview for the portal MMA Hour the God of War revealed that if the meeting is agreed I would ask for a million USD, a figure that has not been seen in UFC fights.

“If the UFC wants to do something historic, let’s pay for something historic for the flyweight division. A million dollars would be beautiful, I like the million dollars”, affirmed the Brazilian.

If materialized, Brandon Moreno would emulate the style of the boxer Saúl Cinnamon Alvarez to book one of the highest rated fights in martial arts. It could also mimic the format of Mexican boxing in which fights are held with the same opponent in a series of “chapters” that would generate interest among fans of the martial arts sport.

Earnings for the Tijuana native for his most recent fight was USD 200,000 (Photo: Gary A. Vásquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Throughout the different confrontations that Brandon has had with Figueiredo, the earnings have been variable, so the possibility of raising it to one million USD could be achieved. The third fight, in which Brandon Moreno lost the championship, the earnings for the native of Tijuana were USD 200 thousand, while Deiveson earned $ 150,000.

In addition, the fight reached a $50k bonus due to the great interest shown by the public.

Although boxing continues to be the contact sport with the greatest media promotion and fights with exorbitant figures, Brandon Moreno could be the first Mexican to venture into this modality but in the UFC and thus bring the discipline closer to a greater public.

Defeat against Deiveson Figueiredo

The fight that meant rematch for Figueiredo over Brandon Moreno for him UFC 270 title it was fruitful for the carioca. It should be noted that throughout the fight, the exchange of punches, kicks and keys was even, both fighters gave the greatest show of their skills on stage.

With a score of 48 – 47, Brandon Moreno lost the UFC 270 belt (Photo: Gary A. Vásquez/USA TODAY Sports)

The result was also very close, so the new champion was crowned by scoring cards; with a score of 48 – 47 (one point difference) Brandon Moreno lost the belt he had won months ago.

During the immediate post-defeat interview, Brandon Moreno He sent a message to his fans and assured that he has come out of worse defeats, with a view to a possible rematch, once the cold fight is analyzed.

“I think I deserved the win, but it is what it is. Many times I have fallen and got up again.

Almost immediately after the result of the fight, the Brazilian challenged the Mexican to have a fourth fight, since then a fourth confrontation between both fighters has been planned.

