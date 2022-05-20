The millionaire figure that Dmitry Bivol fears losing despite having defeated Canelo Álvarez

Dmitry Bivol denounced difficulties in collecting his bonus for the fight against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY)

the fight between Saul Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol wrote one of the saddest chapters in the history of the Mexican. The Russian successfully made one more defense of his title in the 175 pounds endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH) and recorded the second loss on record Canelo. Despite having directed one of his best performances, he denounced a series of difficulties that have prevented him from collect the corresponding economic bonus for the brawl.

“I think it is very difficult to get paid. I had never faced this challenge because it had not yet arrived. I have not received the payment. We are still thinking how to do it. We did not know or think about the future because the situation is changing rapidly. I didn’t even think about it and told my manager: ‘Vadim, come on, this will be your headache’”he pointed out during an interview with the news agency Tass.

According to various media, the contract for the fight for the light heavyweight title contemplated that Dmitry Bivol would be the least benefited economically. In that sense, he ensured the profit of $2 millionjust like him 30% of Pay Per View sales. The total figure that the boxer from Kyrgyzstan would be unable to collect would be around $5 million.

Dmitry Bivol defeated Saúl Álvarez by way of decision (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The reason for the refusal to make the payment could respond to non-sporting factors. And it would be a repercussion derived from the invasion that Russia directed against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. It is worth mentioning that, despite being born in Kyrgyzstan, Bivol has the nationality of the country governed by Vladimir Putin, so It has been subject to various prohibitions.

The WITHinternational federation in charge of the fight between Canelo and Bivol, released a series of restrictions to all Russian and Belarusian boxers in response to the wars. In this sense, in addition to having erased the name of Russia in the rankings of all its divisions, they decreed extraordinary measures that had repercussions on the night of May 7.

Contrary to what Saúl Álvarez did, Bivol was unable to enter the ring with his national flag, as well as to sing the anthem during the protocol ceremony prior to the fight. In spite of this, until that moment no restrictions had been announced that would harm the collection.

A contractual clause would force Dmitry Bivol to give Canelo Álvarez a rematch (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

The measures were not decisive for the process of the fight. Even, despite being the underdog in the bookmakers and received by those attending the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, amid boos, Dmitry Bivol managed to make his ideal fight and overcome who, until then, was considered the best pound for pound in the world.

During the negotiation stage, Dmitry Bivol gave in to all the conditions imposed by the corner of the most popular boxer. One of them consisted of a clause before a possible rematch that favored the Mexican despite being the challenger for the belt, because in case of being defeated, as it happened, he would have the right to claim a second fight. The reason was due to economic interests, since this brawl may be more attractive than the first.

Despite the obligation, the difficulties in collecting the bonus could keep Bivol from accepting the rematch.

“I have a clause according to which I am obliged to give Álvarez a rematch. We do not prescribe the conditions in advance, and that is good. I don’t even think about future plans now. Before each fight I think it will be my last fight. Yes there are some vague plans, but I am always in the mood as if this is the last fight.he pointed.

KEEP READING:

“Fame is not important”: Nacho Beristáin, the man who trained 28 Mexican boxing champions

Max Verstappen recognized Checo Pérez again for his help in the 2021 championship

WBC will investigate the case of Alejandra Ayala, a boxer who remains in a coma after being knocked out