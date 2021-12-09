The millionaire figure that Miguel Herrera lost after hitting Christian Martinoli (Photo: EFE)

Mexican soccer has one of the most unusual anecdotes in the history of national sport, because on July 28, 2015, the coach of the The Mexican Futbol selection, Miguel Herrera, did not support the criticism or the alleged insults of Christian Martinoli, so after winning the gold Cup hit the sportscaster after a heated argument.

The event led to his departure from the national team and ended 21 months of work at the head of the Tricolor, in which he played a playoff for the 2014 World Cup, a Copa América with an alternate table and a Gold Cup.

Despite the positive results, since he was able to qualify for the World Cup, stay within minutes of the quarterfinals and obtain the title of the region, criticism for the style of play did not stop and during the controversial Concacaf tournament, the pressure succumbed to the Mexican coach and he stopped earning a significant sum of money for his contract with the national team and the sponsors that he had signed.

During his time with the Mexican national team, the native of Cuautepec won around 132 million Mexican pesos. More of USD 6 million today, in salary concepts as technical director and with another great incentive from sponsors during the time, among which stand out Movistar, Sky and until Chiapas government.

The information collected in the database of Mxsports and of Mario Uvence Rojas, holder of the Chiapas Tourism Secretariat back then, he revealed that even before his dismissal for violating the FMF code of ethics, Miguel Herrera received 15 million pesos (USD 754 thousand) solely for participating in the campaign Chiapassionate, in addition to others 3 million pesos (USD 150,000) for the promotional tweets of the Green Party during the electoral season, in an act that was also against the law.

In addition, according to a report presented by the magazine Forbes, the Louse Herrera had a contract with the Mexican national team of USD 2 million 700 thousand per year, which due to the exchange rate at that time was around 40 million Mexican pesos.

At the time of losing the papers and assaulting a sportscaster, the article that broke in the Code of Ethics of the Mexican Soccer Federation was the following:

“The members of the FMF, affiliates and third parties involved, are obliged to address the media with respect, always providing clear and truthful information in compliance with current regulations.”

Due to the clauses of the contract that the Louse, which included a review every time a tournament ended, Miguel could not collect a single peso of compensation, since the FMF had sufficient arguments not to maintain the contractual relationship without having to pay a termination clause, in accordance with Forbes.

This meant stopping receiving the agreed salary for one year and breaking with the sponsors that it had signed as Movistar and Segundamano, among others, so Miguel Herrera he had to start his monetary negotiations from scratch.

After his passage with Mexico, Miguel Herrera had a brief stage with the Xolos from Tijuana, until in 2017 he again reached the America club, where his finances were remarkably corrected two years later.

In Coapa, Miguel Herrera signed a contract for a similar amount to what he received in the Mexican team, since according to information collected by the portal Goal, the strategist received around USD 2,000,000 per year, near 40 million current pesos, although without the media exposure he had in command of the Tricolor.

Now with the UANL Tigers, the Louse will perceive around USD 3 million per year, according to Economist, for which he has established himself as one of the strategists with the best salary in Mexico.

