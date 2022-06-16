The millionaire figure that Rayados would pay Atlético de Madrid for Germán Berterame

Germán Berterame (Photo: Courtesy/ Atlético de San Luis)

In the surprising season that the Athletic Saint Louis under the orders of André Jardine, one of the most outstanding players of his squad was German Berterame. His ability to score goals caught the attention of the group of investors of the Atletico Madrid and they sought to transfer him to Spain to start a trial with Diego Pablo Simeone’s team. However, the interest of scratched and one millionaire offer they could extend their stay in Mexican soccer.

According to the journalist Walter Zimmermann, from the Spanish media Sports world, the mattresses counted on the arrival of the Argentine artilleryman at their camp. However, the insistence of the Monterrey team to take over their services would make them offer up to EUR 8 million to the Madrid team for the definitive purchase of the player, that is, approximately MXN 169 million 431 thousand.

Another of the options that the Rayados have to attract the player trained in the lower divisions of San Lorenzo is a loan that, in the same way, they should agree with the rojiblanca directive. According to the newspaper Brandin case of registering Berterame, Atlético de Madrid could accept a loan so that the gunner continue to pick up the pace before going to the final call of the cholos Simeone.

Germán Berterame was the fourth best scorer in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament (Photo: Alex Cruz/EFE)

In the case of the second version, Atleti would have as first option some team of the Second Division in Spainas well as a mexican soccer team, circuit in which he already has fame, experience and even the recognition of having been the fourth best scorer in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament.

The economic relationship that Atlético de Madrid maintains with Atlético de San Luis has allowed the constant player exchange since the potosino team was in the Liga de Ascenso. Even a base of players from the mattress team helped coach Alfonso Sosa to get your ticket in the maximum circuit of Mexican soccer.

In case of Berterame could be added to the list, because after showing good qualities in Liga MX, the Atleti management team extended him a invitation to test yourself with the team led by the cholos. In that sense, the Cordovan forward responded to the call and made the trip to the Spanish capital to join the pre-season training sessions scheduled for July 11.

Diego Simeone would have been interested in integrating Germán Berterame into his squad (Photo: Juan Medina/REUTERS)

It is worth mentioning that, due to the interest of the people of Madrid, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, André Jardine, was forced to discard Berterame of the group that will carry out the second part of the preseason in the United States.

In addition to the knowledge of the Mexican league, the statistics of the Argentine in recent semesters have made him one of the most sought-after strikers in the most recent transfer windows. In the last year he was a starter for 37 Liga MX games, in which was able to convert 17 touchdowns. The figure denotes a clear improvement, since between 2019 and 2021 he was considered for 58 matchesbetween league and cup, where he only managed to pierce the net in 14 times.

In case of finalizing his signing, the Rayados would add one more element to their attackwhich also includes the arrival of the Uruguayan striker from Rayos del Necaxa, Rodrigo Aguirre. In that sense, the king midas will have one of the most competitive attacks, considering the presence of Rogelio Funes Mori and Maximiliano Meza.

KEEP READING:

Prosecutor’s Office of Edomex recovered Toluca club shirts that were stolen

Checo Pérez suffers another setback in the Power Rankings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Jürgen Damm debuted and scored with America: his situation with the club is not yet decided