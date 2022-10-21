The millionaire fine that Manchester United would impose on Cristiano Ronaldo after his scandalous rudeness

Cristiano Ronaldo was financially sanctioned by Manchester United (REUTERS/David Klein)

The novel starring Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik Ten Hag began at the beginning of this season and has not stopped adding chapters since then. The last brilliant scene was the one that occurred during Manchester United’s 2-0 victory against Tottenham within the framework of date 12 of the Premier League. Shortly before the end of the match, the Portuguese striker refused to enter the field of play and went alone to the locker room before the final whistle.

The institution took note of CR7’s actions. In the first instance, he decided to remove the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from the first team ahead of Saturday’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Also, a significant fine was applied.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and Juventus, as portrayed by The Sun, left Carrington furious at the wheel of his Bentley Flying Spur after practicing alone. He had arrived at 8:40 in the morning, accompanied by his security guards, and left approximately three and a half hours later.

According to the aforementioned medium, the economic sanction that Manchester United will apply for having challenged the technical decisions of the Dutch coach is 720 thousand pounds sterling (approximately $802,000), the equivalent of two weeks of his salary. According to the Daily Mail, however, the amount is close to million pounds sterling (1,114,243 US currency).

Both media also focus on Cristiano Ronaldo would no longer have allies in the locker room of the Red Devils product of his last public encounter with Erik ten Hag.

“Ten Hag now wants either the player’s contract, which runs until the end of the season, to be broken or the Portugal ace to be dumped in the January transfer window,” The Sun reported on Friday.

The Portuguese, so far this season, has played 12 games (691 minutes), in which he scored two goals and provided an assist. Although he started in all four Europa League matches, in the local tournament he only started against Brentford, Everton and Newcastle. He was also out of the squad against Crystal Palace and Leeds and sat on the substitute bench in the win in the classic against Manchester City and last Wednesday against Tottenham.

“Reports of a limited relationship between Ronaldo and the former Ajax boss, who arrived at United this summer, have abounded since Ronaldo refused to travel on the club’s pre-season tour as he looked to move to a Champions League club. With the lid now apparently open on the public relationship between the two, it remains to be seen whether or not Ronaldo is at the club beyond January.

Finally, the British newspaper remarked that “Ronaldo is desperate to move” and that the technical director “is willing to let him go.” However, the main drawback is that the Portuguese does not have a large list of suitors due to his “huge salary demands.”

