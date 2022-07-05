The millionaire fine that Wimbledon could pay after excluding Russian and Belarusian athletes

Wimbledon excluded Russian and Belarusian athletes (Reuters)

Those responsible for Wimbledon announced on Monday that the fine of one million dollars imposed by the women’s circuit of the WTA for banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tournament.

Following the policy of the British government, el All England Club London imposed the ban in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton reaffirmed that They will appeal against the fine. “It’s subject to legal process, so I can’t comment specifically, but what I will say is that we stand by the decision we made,” Bolton said, adding that “we have already appealed.”

World number 1 Daniil Medvedev was unable to participate in the tournament (Reuters)

According to the Daily Mail, the Lawn Tennis Association, which runs the sport in the UK, was fined $750,000 and the All England Club with $250,000.

To Russian and Belarusian tennis players they were also banned from participating in the preparatory tournaments for Wimbledon, from Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham. “We put a lot of thought into our decision,” Bolton said. “It was difficult and complicated and we thought about the consequences. But it was the right decision for us,” he added of the ban.

Players from Russia and Belarus can participate in all other tennis tournaments, but not under their national flags. Both the ATP and WTA reacted to the Wimbledon ban by taking points away of ranking to the British Grand Slam on grass.

The ban meant that players like the number one in the world, Daniil Medvedev, and the winner of two major tournaments, Victoria Azarenkacould not participate in Wimbledon this year.

The tournament does not distribute points for the ranking (Reuters)

In any case, and despite not distributing points, Wimbledon is the temple of tennis, and the title will have the same sporting and historical value: Nadal will try to conquer his third ‘Great’ in a row (after the Australian Open and Roland Garros), a 23rd Grand Slam title to extend his record, while Djokovic will be seeking a 7th title in London, which would be his 21st at a Grand Slam.

“The points in the classification are important, but for me they are less so than they were until recently”, assured the Serbian, who will have to play against Jannik Sinner for the quarterfinals of the competition.

