The millionaire inheritance left by the King of spite Darío Gómez and his multiple heirs



Darío Gómez or better known in the entertainment world as the King of spite continues to give something to talk about after his death, it is not precisely about his music, but about the subject that concerns all the living after a loved one leaves for the afterlife: the inheritance and the fight of the heirs for a portion of what that he left

There is no exact amount of the inheritance, but a calculation can be made of what would be the amount of money left over from his long life as an artist, in addition to the dividends that will continue to be produced by his music that he continues and probably for many years. more will keep ringing.

Before starting to make happy accounts, here is the list of his heirs: Olga Lucía Arcila, his partner for 35 years and their children Wilmar Humberto Gómez Pineda, Jorge Armando Gómez Arcila, Walter de Jesús Gómez Pineda, Lady Catalina Gómez Arcila, Kelly Johana Gómez Arcila and a son who would have appeared in the last few days, the last-minute heirs who are never lacking.

In the list of goods to be distributed by the King of Spite, he begins to head the check list Dago Discs, record company owned by Dario Gómez, which was created in 1985 and in which he recorded most of his 25 studio albums. Artists such as Rodolfo Aicardi, Ricardo Fuentes and Gabriel Romero passed through this place, and it was the springboard for many of the referents of popular music, according to the national newspaper Time.

The company Discos Dagos indicated that the copyright and performance rights of the singer Dario Gomezthey are duly registered and covered in the Colombian copyright society and in the collective management societies of Sayco and Acinpro.

A show by this artist from Antioquia at an event could cost between 40 to 50 million pesos. The data indicate that in the well-known nightclub in the capital of Antioquia, Palmahía, according to what Jorge Andrés Escobar told the newspaper The Colombian that the most recent fee for each presentation of the King of Spite was around 120 million of weights.

There not for the counting of the talk, since 2021 Darío, as a good entrepreneur, began to diversify his income and charged for personalized greetings. A video of his cost 404,000 thousand pesos, but it could be worth 2 million pesos if it was for a company, according to the investigation of Time.

His brother, Nelson Gómez, assured that the interpreter needed surgery to treat shortcomings that he had in his heart, however, he says, due to the particular interests of his manager and daughter, Catalina Gómez, the procedure was not carried out. According to what the musician’s relative revealed, the woman was more concerned about finances than Darío’s health.

“Managers think more about money than health”, initially sentenced the man. In response to this, Gómez, in an interview with Channel One’s entertainment news program, ‘I know everything’, clarified that he did not know where his uncle had gotten the information about the alleged open-heart surgery that he needed. Yes Dad. “The [Nelson Gómez] commented something very strong and ugly (…) I want to tell him and those who speak that we are not affected by what they say, God will take care of judging them. Don’t mess with those who helped my dad.”Catalina said in her talk with that media outlet.

Read the full discussion here: Dispute in Darío Gómez’s family: the artist’s daughter and brother accuse each other of neglecting the singer

In addition to clarifying the situation, Catalina took the time to accuse her uncle, Nelson, of wanting to adhere to her brother’s fame to give strength to her project within the industry in which Dario was one of the leaders. “You cannot use my dad’s name to grow, success is not gained by plagiarizing another person. I feel sorry for them”, he accused. Catalina, in fact, claimed not to have a close relationship with her father’s family.

