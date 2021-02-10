The millionaire prize that Tigres would receive if they beat Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup

The millionaire prize of Tigres in case of being champions (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / REUTERS)

Next Thursday, February 11, the Tigers club of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) has a historic showdown when facing Bayern Munich in the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

The winning team of the competition will be awarded an important prize, since the world cup champion has assured a remuneration of 5 million dollars.

Until now, the Tigers have the second place in the Club World Cup with the best performance for a Mexican and Concacaf team.

In case of finishing as runners-up, they would get a prize of 4 million dollars. So far, the Monterrey team has 5 insured, as FIFA grants a 1MDD to each participant in the tournament.

Tigres UANL, with three coffee growers on its payroll, defeated Palmeiras in the semifinal of the contest. (Photo: Via: Twitter @TigresOficial)

The prize of the FIFA World Cup is 10 times higher than the one they won as Concachampions champions, since this tournament only awards half a million dollars to the first place.

With the 5 million insured, those of Tigres could presume that the signing of Carlos González, former Pumas striker, last winter it came out almost free. The Paraguayan came to the team for a 5.5 million dollar transaction.

The prize could serve to secure another year of contract for the French André-Pierre Gignac, who receives 4.6 million annually with the San Nicolás de la Garza team.

Tigres reached the final of the Club World Cup (Photo: Mohammen Dabbous / REUTERS)

The millionaire prizes of the FIFA Club World Cup:

-Champion: $ 5 million

-Runner-up: $ 4 million

-Third place: $ 3 million

In contrast, the Champions League awards almost 19 million dollars to the winner, while the Copa Libertadores has a bag of 15; the Asian Champion 3; that of Africa 1 million dollars; and one more for the monarch of Oceania.

Tigres achieved their classification at the end of the Club World Cup (Photo: THEKKAYIL / EFE)



Until now, Tigres has been recognized internationally, as in the case of Xavi Hernández, who was a Barcelona player and He sent a congratulation to the Mexican team for their passage to the final.

“Another night of good football at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar. Congratulations to @clubtigresoficial for becoming the first CONCACAF team to qualify for the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, ”the Spaniard wrote on his official Instagram account.

And by his same rival, Hans Flick, coach of Bayern Munich, He applauded the team’s approach and pointed out having seen the feline triumph against Palmeiras.

“I saw the first semi-final. Tigres is a very dynamic team, with a lot of power, we have to counter that well in the final ”, declared the German strategist after his team’s triumph in the semi-final of the international tournament against Al Ahly.

Xavi Hernández congratulated the Tigres for their passage to the Club World Cup final (Photo: Instagram / @xavi)

Of the seven Mexican teams to go to the Club World Cup, only the felines reached the final of the championship. The best performances so far were the third places of Necaxa in the first edition of 2000, Monterrey in 2012 and Pachuca in 2017,

At the same time, America (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlas (2009), and Blue Cross (2014) could only get fourth place in this competition. ChivasInstead, they lost both of their matches and stayed in last place in the contest.

