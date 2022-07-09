The millionaire salary that Dani Alves would receive for signing with Pumas in Liga MX

Dani Alves would already have a verbal agreement to reach Pumas and the only thing missing is the approval of the Brazil coach, Tite (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Los UNAM Cougars would be about to make one of the “bombas” of the summer in Mexican soccer, because they are not satisfied with the reinforcements of Gustavo del Prete y Edward Salviothey would be very close to closing the signing of the Brazilian international Dani Alves.

And it is that after the rumor arose in the first days of July about an alleged offer, everything seems to indicate that the 39-year-old footballer He would have already opted for the university team; however, the final decision still depends on the endorsement of Titethe coach of the Brazilian team and whom he has to convince to reach the Qatar World Cup 2022.

For this reason, signing Alves for the Pumas it is not yet stamped in the Mexico City offices; however, this has not prevented knowing some of the figures that would already be agreed between the right-hander and the Pumaswhich would make him one of the highest paid players in Mexico.

After six months at FC Barcelona, ​​Dani Alves was not renewed by the Catalan institution and seeks accommodation in a club that allows him to reach the World Cup in Qatar (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

The above information, as well as the salary offered to Alves, are in accordance with what was published by René Tovar and Antonio Rosales through ESPNwhere they detailed that Pumas would have made an offer $3 million for the Brazilian, just for signing with the university team.

To this amount, usual in players without a contract under the concept of “signing bonus”, the salary that he would receive during his entire contract still needs to be added, since until now it is known that Alves would sign for one year with the auriazul team.

Although the specific salary has not been revealed, they did detail that it would be among the best salaries in Mexican soccer, only behind Florian Thauvin, Andre Pierre Gignac, William Ochoa and the newly incorporated jonathan rodriguezso you could receive a figure close to $2 million per year in salary.

Dani Alves would arrive at Pumas as the current Olympic champion in men’s soccer with Brazil (Photo: EFE/Fernando Bizerra)

This millionaire would be above the six months he received with the FC Barcelonabut below what he charged before in the Sao Paulo from Brazil, where he received a figure close to $4 million dollars by year.

In this way it is expected to finalize the signing of Dani Alves with the team he leads Andres Lillinias long as from the Brazil’s selection The player is assured that his arrival in Mexico would not be an inconvenience to be taken into account in the final list for the world Cup.

Among the other clubs that have shown interest in getting the services of Dani Alves is the Club Athletico Paranaensewho marches second in Serie A, just advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup and that he already had a pre-agreement last December with the player.

Leopoldo Silva, sports president of Pumas, has already confirmed the rapprochement of Pumas with Dani Alves (Photo: CUARTOSCURO / REUTERS)

Before he FC Barcelona come to an agreement with Dani Alves to join the last winter market, Athletico-PR he had agreed his signing with the player; however, when the possibility of reaching Catalonia arose, the footballer himself asked the president Mario Celso Petraglia that would allow him to sign with the Catalans.

“He went to Barcelona, ​​but he was coming to play with us here in 2022. So he called me and said: ‘Look, president, can you let me go? Barcelona invited me’. I told him that everything was fine, ”said the president at the time, so they could address the signing for the second half of the year.

KEEP READING:

Heriberto Murrieta did not contain his anger at the signing of Dani Alves to Pumas: “It’s absurd”

The best memes left by the possible signing of Dani Alves with Pumas

What is known about the arrival of Dani Alves at Pumas