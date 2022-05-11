The millionaire salary that Haaland would receive if his move to Manchester City is closed

Haaland would play for Manchester City (REUTERS/Heiko Becker)

This Monday the possible fate of Erling Haaland for the next season: the Manchester City. With the passing of the hours, other details became known, including the possible salary if his incorporation into the team led by Pep Guardiola is confirmed. It is a multimillion dollar sum that would be equal to what one of his current figures would charge.

The 21-year-old Norwegian striker who plays for Borussia Dortmund He is one of the sensations in the Old World in recent seasons as a result of his goals and, for example, in the current exercise he has 28 out of 29 games played. The Scandinavian has long been on the radar of the giants of Europe and although Real Madrid was one of the most talked about for his future, his path would continue in England.

the british middle The Athletic reported that the nordic will pass to the hosts of the Citizens and if confirmed, he will be a partner of Julian Alvarezthe attacker of River Platewhich would arrive at the English entity after the end of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Later it transpired what Haaland could charge. Fabrizio Romano, the journalist specializing in transfers and who usually breaks news on the subject, indicated in his account Twitter: “Despite rumours, Erling Haaland’s salary agreed with Manchester City will not go beyond the level agreed with Kevin De Bruynewhich is now worth around £375,000 per week ($461,000)”. The sum equals 65 thousand dollars per day and his link would be for five years: “Haaland will sign with Man City until June 2027, so he will not break the salary structure of the city,” added Romano.

The termination clause of the Norwegian attacker is valued at €75 million ($79 million). Once that amount has been paid, the English team will be able to sit down freely to negotiate with the former Salzburg player from Austria.

Haaland arrived at Dortmund in the 2019/2020 season and has converted 85 goals in 88 games. At Salzburg he scored 29 in 27 games. And in Norway’s Molde FK, 20 in 50 games. In the senior team of his country he has 15 goals in 17 matches.

Haaland scored 85 goals for Dortmund (REUTERS/Heiko Becker)

In the event that Haaland’s arrival at City is confirmed, one of the great novels of European football will end along with the future of Kylian Mbappéwho has not yet assured his continuity at PSG, beyond being one of its main figures and the proposals that would have been made to the French crack to continue in the Parisian team along with Lionel Messi.

Due to his youth, physical strength and aim at the net, Haaland, who will turn 22 on July 21, has since mid-2020 become one of the pearls of Old World football and the most coveted piece, being the center of countless rumors. and contracting strategies to be able to address the cost for their services.

Beyond the fact that he will be one of the great absences in the World Cup in Qatar, the Scandinavian striker stands out against his own national team, which will try to qualify for the tournament that will be played in the United States-Canada-Mexico in 2026. Erling will only be 26 years old and it is possible that he fulfills his World Cup dream.

