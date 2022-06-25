The millionaire sale of Manchester City to a Premier League rival and that could be vital for the future of Julián Álvarez

Julián Álvarez will continue his career at Manchester City (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

Manchester City, despite being proclaimed champion of the Premier League again, is not satisfied and goes for more. The great goal of citizens It is to win the Champions League for the first time in its history and for that reason it will once again be aggressive in the transfer market.

While most of the attention was drawn by the impressive landing of the young Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund (he was in the sights of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain), Those led by Pep Guardiola made another interesting signing for this transfer window: Julián Álvarez.

The Argentine, who is currently on loan at River Plate, plans to join under the orders of the Spanish strategist in the preseason once the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Vélez is over.

Gabriel Jesús, one step away from being transferred to Arsenal (REUTERS / Craig Brough)

In the departure category, the English are also active and have practically closed the departure of one of their main offensive assets: Gabriel Jesus. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market, Manchester City reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal, another of the great protagonists of the tournament, in exchange for an amount close to 45 million euros. The only thing left for the final OK is that the Gunners close the contract with the striker of the Brazilian National Team.

In the event of this output, the Spider would have a much more conducive stage to show having less competition for a place. Without the Brazilian, the striker for the Millionaire, who has 17 goals and six assists in 22 games, he would share offense with Haaland, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealsh and Riyad Mahrez.

Gabriel Jesus, who has a contract until June 2023, would accept the offer from the London team since it would offer him to earn three times more (currently he receives about 90 thousand pounds a week, which would be about 5 million euros per year). Today he is in the 17th position of the best salaries in the Manchester team, behind players like Phil Foden, Nathan Aké and Rodri.

