The millionaire strategy of Tigre Azcárraga to exploit America like soap operas

Emilio Azcárraga Milmo turned America into a benchmark for Mexican soccer and turned it into a millionaire television product (Photos: Facebook/Andrés Villaseñor // Blog/The super champion America)

The mexican soccer It is not understood without the figure of the Azcarraga familybecause although they interfered in the world of soccer until the end of the 50s, their arrival at Aztec football meant a watershed in the way of understanding this prolific business.

Currently the voice of Emilio Azcarraga Jean continues as one of great weight among the directors of the League MX and of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF); however, this positioning as an influential figure was born from the mind of his father, Emilio Azcarraga Milmo.

Was the Tigre Azcarraga who saw in Mexican soccer an important source of business for the coffers of Mexican Telesystemlater converted to Televisasince he had the innovative idea of ​​turning one of his teams into the great reference of the nation, with the success of television and radio productions as a great reference.

Emilio Azcárraga Young Milmo with his father, Emilio Azcárraga Vidaurreta (Photo: Youtube Screenshot/ESPN Deportes)

It all started with him Pan American Soccer Championship in 1956broadcast by Mexican Telesystemwhere The Tiger understood the great convocation that a soccer event could have, so among its most ambitious goals was Mexico as the venue for a World Cup.

In order to enter the world of FIFA and its events, the first step was to get fully involved in Mexican soccer and for that they occupied the figure of America cluba team from the capital and almost irrelevant in the newly professionalized league, so they used their knowledge in the soap opera to form the new villain.

According to the biography El Tigre: Emilio Azcárraga and his Televisa empirebehind the purchase of the America in July 1959the goal was to convert to The Eagles in the great protagonist of Mexican soccer and exploit it in the world of television as a new asset of the company.

Emilio Azcárraga Milmo turned America into a great Mexican team (Photo: Twitter / @PrimeraVoz_Mx)

According to the newspaper Thisafter completing the purchase and announcing it in front of the players and coaching staff, Azcarraga Milmo pronounced: “I don’t know anything about soccer, but I do i know business and I’m going to turn America into a business well managed and profitable”, something that he fully complied with.

To follow these words, the Tigre demonstrated the ingenuity and grit that led to Televisa to the top and captured it in the America clubfirst by signing the two most important characters in Mexican soccer at that time: William Cañedo of the Barcenaas sports president, and a little later, Ignatius Trelles as team coach.

After this powerful start, the revolution of Azcarraga Milmo happened to emulate soap operas and turn America into an antagonist of the “people’s team” and multi-champion, as were the Chivas from Guadalajarain order to start billing through sponsorships and television.

In 1969, América gave a blow of authority that raised the masses with the signing of the Pumas star, Enrique Borja, who in addition to generating curiosity in the fans, detonated the rivalry with the university team (Photo: Twitter/@ariel_ariano2 )

To begin with, Brazilian hiring of Vavá, Moacyr and Zague broke the market and counteracted the nationalism of the Chivas through foreign incorporations, but they also began to proclaim an arrogant attitude that economic stability and future Azteca Stadium they projected

America began to win games, cups and in 1966 its first professional league, which placed the team from the capital as an interesting team for the audiences; in the meantime, William Cañedo of the Barcenaa successful manager in Zacatepec, pulled his strings in the FMF and FIFA to attract the World Cup with the Colossus of Santa Ursula as the main line of action.

Suddenly the America had become a club that was fighting for the top of the tablewith an imposing stadium under construction, with radio and television around it, and as the direct rival of Guadalajara, the popular team of Mexico. The work was done and the next thing was to reap titles, fans, rating and the economic fruits that the team began to leave on television and radio.

KEEP READING:

The ridiculous figure that Tigre Azcárraga paid to buy Club América

What was the role of “Tiger” Azcárraga for Mexico to organize its first World Cup

How “El Tigre” Azcárraga built the Televisa empire