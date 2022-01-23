The millionaire sum that Neymar spent on two NFT works: which PSG footballers invested with him

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are a growing trend and football stars are always on the lookout for what’s new in the digital world. The last player who has ventured into this sector is the Brazilian Neymar, who in the last hours made public that spent more than a million dollars in the purchase of at least two of these digital assets to which they are granted a certificate of authenticity that makes them a kind of “originals”.

The Brazilian press explained that the PSG striker has acquired these two works from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection in the world’s largest NFT market, the platform OpenSea. The payment was made through the cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH). For one of the digital illustrations, he paid 159.99 ETH (equivalent to about 517 thousand dollars) and for the other, 189.69 ETH (about 613 thousand dollars).

The image that Neymar bought and that he now uses as a profile picture on his social networks

To be able to operate in OpenSea it is necessary to have a wallet (a virtual wallet) of Ethereum. In this case, the 29-year-old footballer used a personalized wallet which he called “EneJay” in reference to the initials of his name.

The interesting thing is that Neymar has made this purchase of NFT in partnership with two teammates, the Argentine Leandro Paredes and the italian Marco Verratti. But nevertheless, The only one who adopted the nice figure of the bored monkey as a profile picture in his different accounts on social networks was the former Santos.

The Argentine Leandro Paredes is one of Neymar’s partners in this purchase of two NFT works

BAYC series NFTs are highly coveted by celebrities around the world and have already caught the attention of the NBA basketball player in the United States. Stephen Curry, of the rapper Eminem and the TV presenter Jimmy Fallon.

The world of NFTs is no stranger to Neymar, who in November of last year had announced that it would launch its own collection of this type of digital assets in association with the company NFTSTAR.

Still away from the courts due to an injury he suffered at the end of 2021, Neymar’s news seems to be closer to the world of technology and entertainment these days. From next January 25 it can be seen on the platform Netflix the three episodes of the documentary Neymar: the perfect chaos, which will cover the beginnings and moments of glory of the Brazilian footballer.

KEEP READING:

A former English footballer revealed that Lionel Messi wrote to him privately for criticizing his signing for PSG: “He told me I was a donkey”

Scare in the Premier League: Brentford-Wolverhampton was stopped for 18 minutes by the mysterious presence of a drone

He overcame chemotherapy and they made him a hall of honor in the middle of the game: the emotional reception for a footballer in the Netherlands