The millionaire that Checo Pérez generated in social networks after his victory, renewal and Monaco scandal

Checo Pérez won the Monaco GP and got fully into the fight for the Drivers’ World Championship alongside Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

The Monaco Grand Prix 2022 caused a necessary consolidation in the image of Sergio Pérez as star of formula 1because his victory served him to finally position himself as a serious candidate for the title and stop being completely overshadowed by his teammate Max Verstappen.

Although the Mexican must maintain the level so as not to fall in the perception of motor sport fans, winning in Monaco catapulted him to another level as a drivermainly because of the prestige that comes from winning on a circuit as iconic as the one in the principality.

How could it be otherwise in the 21st century, this was also reflected in social networksuniverse that governs the yardstick in terms of popularity and influence of a public figure, which leads to determining the economic value of the person in question.

Sergio Pérez defeated Max Verstappen in the Monaco GP and was superior throughout the weekend (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

According to a brief report presented by the platform ZoomphDedicated to intelligence of the social audience and the measurement and evaluation of possible sponsorshipsthe picture of Czech Pérez in social networks made a great leap in the last weekend, which can be translated into a millionaire increase in its economic value.

Since the end of the race in Monte Carlo and until Tuesday, May 31, the Mexican’s social networks, taking into account Twitter, Facebook e Instagramgenerated more than 3 million interactions, in addition to a brutal number of almost 58 million impressions.

These figures generated an estimated value of USD 2 million 500 thousand dollars only through social networks, as a result of his spectacular victory, but also combined with the contract renewal with Red Bull and even along with the controversial videos in which he was seen celebrating on board a yacht.

Sergio Checo Pérez produced 2 million 500 thousand dollars of value in social networks after winning the Monaco GP (Photo: Twitter/@Zoomph)

After the victory, the name and accounts of Czech Pérez in the world of formula 1 It shot up everywhere, because like never before it gained prominence in the accounts of Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing, above the rest of the drivers.

In the same way, it consolidated the enormous popularity that it had already shown in the previous Spanish Grand Prixwhere he came second after a controversial team decision to favor Verstappen.

The same company specializing in hearings reported that Pérez He was the second highest pilot engagement in social networks regarding their publications, a term used in the marketing industry to symbolize the long-term relationship of users, in this case their followers.

Checo Pérez was the second driver with the highest “engagement” on social networks during the Spanish GP, generating a value of almost USD 600 thousand (Photo: Twitter/@Zoomph)

Finally, the image of Czech on the formula 1 and for the first time he looks like a serious candidate for the title at the end of the season, because with the victory in Monaco he reached 110 points, six behind Leclerc and only 15 below Verstappenwho leads the competition after seven races

Pérez will have to maintain the level that led him to victory in Monte Carlo, as well as the pole position of Saudi Arabiawhere bad fortune took away the possibility of another P1.

The good news for his image, as well as for his personal ambitions, is that the Red Bull leadership, commanded by Christian Horner y Helmut Markohave openly stated that they will let him compete for the title alongside Max, so his value as an athlete could reach record levels further down the line if he continues to contend for the championship.

