The millions of dollars that the Formula 1 teams spent in 2022 for their accidents: the ranking in detail

El terrible accidente de Guanyu Zhou en Silverstone (REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo)

Since this year the teams of the formula 1 they have a budget limit of 145 million dollars. The amount does not include the salaries of the pilots and chief engineers. That is why every time a car breaks due to a touch or accident, the teams have headaches to accommodate their costs. In the first part of the season, a ranking was generated with the incidents that generated the most damage in the squads.

the italian middle Autosprint recorded a report published on the site Reddit where users provide F1 data. One of them (u/basspro24chevy) kept a list with the data up to the French Grand Prix. The source does not include the expenses of the engines, but the damage to the chassis, bodies, suspensions, wings and mechanical parts damaged after accidents. The total bill spent by F1 between mechanics and bodywork was estimated at 26 million dollars (25.2 million euros).

Williams leads the list with an account of 4.1 million dollars (4 million euros) and it’s canadian Nicholas Latifi that put in the damage account of the Grove team about 2.9 million dollars (2.8 million euros) for his blows in Saudi Arabia and Australia, although in this one he suffered a previous touch of Lance Stroll (Aston Martin). Latifi’s partner, Alex Albon it cost Williams just over a million dollars between Arabia, Azerbaijan, Canada and Great Britain.

Williams is the second team that had the most expenses and the bill was thanks to Nicholas Latifi. The image is from his crash in Australia (REUTERS / Martin Keep)

Second is found Haas con 3.4 million dollars (3.3 million euros in damages)whose head is Mick Schumacher who spent 3.2 million dollars (3.1 million euros) in damages for his hits in Saudi Arabia and Monaco. Not in vain, Kevin Magnussen is the favorite of the team leader, Guenther Steinerhaving sent, so far, a non-life account of only 125 dollars (121.42 euros).

On the third step of the podium is Aston Martinwho spent 3.3 million dollars (3.2 million euros)euros between the mechanical part and bodywork, distributed almost equally between Sebastian Vettel y Lance Stroll. The German for now added 1.9 million dollars (1.8 million euros) in the budget between Australia, Miami and the United Kingdom.

Stroll’s account, on the other hand, amounts to 1.4 million dollars (1.3 million euros) between Australia, Monte Carlo, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Mick Schumacher’s touch to Sebastian Vettel in Miami that damaged the German’s car (TV capture)

Although among the data that draws attention in fourth place is one of the strongest teams, Mercedes, one of the most regular teams of 2022. Lewis Hamilton paid dearly for his blow in the classification of Austria, which cost 1.5 million dollars (1,460,000 euros).

The English bill exceeds two million dollars, adding the different damages between Spain, Monte Carlo and the United Kingdom. Even George Russell, in his balance, bears the heaviest part of the accident in the Austrian classification. For the English, the total bill so far is 1.2 million dollars (1.18 million euros). The total bill for Mercedes is of 3.3 million dollars (3.30 million euros)

Lewis Hamilton’s accident in qualifying in Austria (REUTERS / Florion Goga)

The rest of the ranking

Quinto. Alpine with 3 million dollars (2.9 million euros). The Frenchman Esteban Ocon due to his clash in Miami is 1.9 million dollars (1.8 million euros). While Fernando Alonso’s costs were almost 1.1 million dollars (one million euros), between Imola, Australia, Monte Carlo and Austria.

Sixth. The invoice paid by the Italian team is three million dollars (2.9 million euros) whose expenses corresponded in its majority to the Chinese rests almost entirely on the shoulders of Guanyu Zhou por su terrible accidente en Silverstone. Furthermore, he had another incident in Imola where he spent 2.8 million dollars (2.7 million euros) in repairs. Valtteri Bottas only spent 192 thousand dollars (186 thousand euros). Of the 20 F1 drivers, only Magnussen did better than him.

Seventh. Ferrari is located, with an account of 2.1 million dollars (two million euros). Carlos Sainz, with 1.6 million dollars (1.5 million euros), is the one that has registered the most damage. A little more careful was Charles Leclerc. Your account is five million dollars 485,670 euros.

The confusion of Pierre Gasly at the start in Austria (REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger)

Octavo. it is Alpha Tauri with an account of 1.5 million dollars (1.4 million euros). The quota of Pierre Gasly It is 766 thousand dollars (743,080 euros). While that of Yuki Tsunoda is 700 thousand dollars (680 thousand euros).

Nineth. In penultimate place is McLaren, with an account between mechanical and bodywork expenses of 1.4 million dollars (1.3 million euros). Daniel Ricciardo position 741 thousand dollars 719 thousand euros in Monaco. While Lando Norris it cost the Woking team 600 thousand dollars (587 thousand euros).

Tenth. Red Bull he’s last in the standings only where it really matters. The damage account reported by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez it’s just 1.3 million dollars (1.21 million euros).

