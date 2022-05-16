The millions that Jarmell Charlo and Brian Castaño shared for the great fight they starred in California

Charlo took the fight and, therefore, the highest percentage of the bag (Photo: AP)

The Dignity Health Sports Park de Carson from California was the main witness of the unification of the crowns of the super welterweight category under the name of Jarmell Charlo. The victim of history was the Argentine Brian Castano, who faced the local in search of the belts of the World Boxing Association (WBA)the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the International Boxing Federation (FIB) while the Boxi exposed the crown of the World Boxing Organization (OMB). As always, sport usually distributes big bags to its protagonists and this case was no exception.

The company TGB Promotions took care of organize and promote the classic system Pay Per View for billboard which took place on Saturday, May 14. Among the striking fights that the public had the fortune to observe, the highlight of the evening was the confrontation between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño.

According to the US media Total Sportal,the winner of the fight received a 60-30 purse split in his favor. Although the official payments have not yet been revealed, the numbers are expected to be slightly higher than those handled for the first chapter that ended in a tie. Different reports reveal that Charlo took a bag of one million dollars compared to the USD 350 thousand of the Argentine. To this figure must be added the division of the PPV: In conclusion, the American pocketed a figure of more than three million, while Castaño broke the million barrier of the same currency.

The Argentine planted himself in a great way against the American in California (Photo: AP)

“Unfortunately, he hooked us at a time when I didn’t trust him, but his hand came right in, he caught me”, explained Boxi with a chat in ESPN after losing by technical knockout in the tenth round. And he added about it: “He happened as it happened, I had to go to the floor, I got up and I couldn’t recover. I tried not to disappoint people, I wanted to give it a good show, unfortunately it had to be that way. This losing by knockout never happened to me. This sport is like that, a hard sport, it has these things”.

On the other hand, the crowns are now owned by Iron Man. Jeremy is 31 years old. and a single stain on his record: he won 35 fights (19 by KO), tied 1 (against Castaño) and lost 1 time. That only loss was recorded in December 2018 when Tony Harrison He surprised them and won a unanimous decision on the cards, taking over the WBC belt. After regaining his status as world champion in the rematch against Harrison, whom he defeated by KO in the 11th round, Charlo obtained another two divisional crowns in September 2020 after beating the Dominican before the limit Jeison Banana Rosariowho previously owned the WBA and IBF belts.

KEEP READING:

While there was war, Castaño won, when it was a fight, Jermell Charlo knocked him out

“He caught me”: this was the blow that knocked out Brian Castaño and made Jermell Charlo the unified world champion

Brian Castaño lost his world title by knockout against Jermell Charlo in the United States and was on the verge of making history