The minimum difference with which TV Azteca took the rating of Atlas vs. Tigres

The semi-final matches began Closure 2022 of the MX League, Atlas y tigers staged the first meeting in the Jalisco Stadiumwhere the rojiblancos they took the advantage with a score of 3 – 0. The game also presented a scenario of competition between the Mexican open channel television stations and whoever also got a minimal difference with his rival was TV Azteca.

So much TUDN how TV Azteca shared broadcast rights to the semifinal game at the Jalisco Stadium, but the narration of Christian MartinoliLuis García, Luis Roberto Alves zag and Jorge Campos surpassed that of the experienced narrator of TUDN, Enrique Dog Bermudez.

Both television stations had live coverage of the duel through their open television channels, because it was the first Clausura 2022 semifinal the reception of the public was greater because the stadium received a capacity of 100% and thousands more followed the game from their televisions.

only 0.2 rating points made the difference and favored the duo of Martinoli and García (Photo: Instagram/@garciaposti)

According to data published by David Medrano, a journalist from Aztec Sportson his official Twitter account, in total the game registered 15.4 unique rating points, of which 7.8 were in favor of the Ajusco television stationwhile 7.6 points went to TUDN.

So only 0.2 rating points made the difference and they favored the duo of Martinoli and García because in relation to the other Liga MX matches that have shared transmission rights, it has been the closest score and with minimal difference.

On other occasionses TV Azteca has swept the public’s preference, but the semifinal of the Guadalajara against the squad of the UANL (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) was different. David Medrano specified that the data was consulted by the portal Nielsen Ibopeportal dedicated to the survey and registration of ratings of television programs.

“Open TV rating Atlas vs. Tigres Semifinal Ida.

Canal 5 7.6

Azteca 7 7.8

Total 15.4

Source Nielsen Ibope”, wrote Don deivid on his Twitter account.

Rating of the semi-final Atlas vs Tigres (Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

It should be remembered that both television stations have two characters who support the red and black furyin the case of Azteca TV David Medrano is the one who is a loyal fan of the club. Even during the league match, his celebrations were captured by cameras and went viral on the internet as it reflected the euphoria that characterizes any Atlas fan.

The scene gave way for Martinoli and the Doctor Garcia will joke because Don Deivid he forgot the microphone and did not speak when he was asked to intervene to analyze the play since he dedicated himself to celebrating from the press area of ​​the pitch. “Look nothing else! he even forgot the microphone”, were the words of Martinoli.

David Medrano celebrated the victory of Atlas against Tigres (Photo: YouTube/TV Azteca Deportes)

For his part the Dog Bermudez also starred in the narration of the second part of the game, so he had to narrate the goals of Luis bone Reyes and Julian Quiñones. It should be remembered that Enrique Bermúdez is another of the narrators who supports the whole of the Academia.

Even when the team was crowned champion in the Apertura 2021, fulfilled the bet he made on a live show on TUDNin which he stated that if Diego Cocca’s club were champions the team’s shield would be painted on his head, and so he did. The day after they were champions, the Dog showed off her new look.

